Nissan Magnite Makes Global Debut In India Ahead Of Launch

Expanding its product portfolio in the Indian market, Nissan today unveiled its Magnite compact SUV

As described by the company, Magnite is inspired by India, designed in Japan and made for the world. Nissan has been working hard to gain a strong foothold in the domestic market and Magnite could just be the thing that could make it possible. It is expected that Nissan Magnite will start reaching dealerships in early 2021. Nissan is calling the Magnite as a game changer compact crossover.

Magnite design and features

Similar to other cars in this segment, Nissan Magnite comes with a sporty, agile character. Features that give the SUV a distinctive profile include the sculpted bonnet, prominent octagonal grille, sleek LED headlamps, and L-shaped LED DRLs (which Nissan refers to as Lightsaber-style turn indicators).

Other key features include thick body cladding, silver finished door handles, ORVMs with integrated turn indicators, and diamond cut 16 inch alloy wheels. Magnite in its dual-tone format has contrasting coloured roof rails and blacked out pillars. Magnite also utilizes the new Nissan logo. Ground clearance is highest in segment at 205mm, while turning radius is at 5 meters.

Magnite has premium interiors and is equipped with features such as park assist camera (first in segment around view camera), 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system, 9 inch colour instrument cluster, cruise control, wireless charger, air purifier, ambient / mood lights, 6 speaker music system (JBL by Harman) and voice connectivity.

It also gets engine start / stop button, steering mounted controls, automatic AC, sporty instrument console, mono-form front seats and chrome accents. Rear seats come with 60-40 split, and also gets arm rest. Boot space is at 336 liters while glove box has 10 liters storage space. Safety features on offer includes dual airbags in front, Hill start assist, Traction control, ABS and EBD.

Nissan Magnite engine options

Similar to the strategy adopted by some other carmakers, Nissan is offering Magnite in only petrol format. There are two options, a 1.0 litre NA petrol and a 1.0 litre turbo petrol unit. The NA patrol unit is the same as currently in use with Renault Kwid and Triber. It is rated to deliver 72 hp of max power and comes mated to either a manual or AMT unit.

The turbo petrol motor can make 100 bhp / 160 Nm and comes mated to either a 5-speed manual or CVT transmission. This engine will also be used on upcoming Triber MPV and Renault Kiger compact SUV. Official specs of this new turbo motor has not been revealed yet.

As may be recalled, both Magnite and Kiger utilize the CMF-A+ platform, which has been developed as part of the Nissan-Renault Alliance. This flexible and versatile platform will be used for several other products that will be launched by Nissan and Renault in the near future.

Nissan Magnite has its task cut out, which is to find a way to outmanoeuvre rivals such as Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Ford EcoSport, Toyota Urban Cruiser and Honda WR-V. Magnite looks pretty and offers a range of features, but it remains to be seen if it can build a connect with its target audience. The compact SUV space can now be legally called ‘overcrowded’, so developing a distinctive identity will certainly be tough for any new product.