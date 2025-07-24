Nissan Magnite Global NCAP Crash Ratings Out – Scores 5 Stars

Nissan India is among the low-volume car makers in India, which is currently dwelling on a single product portfolio. That single product was updated a few months ago with a mid-life facelift which saw a bunch of improvements and upgrades.

Now, there’s another upgrade in the form of crash safety ratings as the new model scores 5 Stars in Global NCAP crash safety ratings. However, the story is not that simple and has multiple stages of testing, depending on safety equipment offered. Key takeaway is that Nissan Magnite facelift has scored up to 5 Stars of crash safety rating by Global NCAP. Let’s dive deep into the finer details.

Nissan Magnite Global NCAP

A couple of years ago, Nissan Magnite was crash tested by Global NCAP based on their older crash safety testing protocols. Then, pre-facelift Nissan Magnite had bagged 4 Stars crash safety ratings, which is respectable. With the facelifted model, Nissan has upped the ante and has hit a home run with up to 5 Stars of crash safety ratings awarded by Global NCAP.

We say up to 5 Stars because there are three crash safety ratings of Nissan Magnite published by Global NCAP and only one of them gets a 5 Star rating. Other two test results have resulted in a 2 Star and 4 Star crash safety rating. This is a similar story as Tata Nexon’s first ever crash test by Global NCAP.

2 Star Crash Safety Rating

Starting with the lower score, Nissan Magnite B SUV with just 2 airbags as standard and without ESC, scored just 2 Stars crash safety rating as per Global NCAP where this particular model scored 24.49 / 34 points in adult occupant test rating bagging 2 Stars and 18.39 / 49 points in child occupant tests bagging 2 Stars. This 2 Star rating should not affect the model sold in India as we get 6 airbags and ESP as standard fitment.

4 Star Crash Safety Rating

Next comes the Nissan Magnite facelifted model for India and Africa that came with 6 airbags and ESP as standard fitment along with belt pretensioner, belt load limiter, ISOFIX mounts, seatbelt reminders and more. This variant scored 4 Star crash safety rating by Global NCAP with 26.51 / 34 points in adult occupant tests bagging 4 Stars and 36 / 49 points in child occupant tests bagging 4 stars.

5 Star Crash Safety Rating

After scoring 4 Stars crash safety rating from Global NCAP, Nissan was not happy with the result and the company submitted an improved model to Global NCAP for further assessment. This improved model (improvements not divulged) is the one that landed Nissan Magnite its much-needed 5 Stars rating in adult occupant tests as it scored 32.31 / 34 points. Interestingly, child occupant tests took a back seat with just 3 Stars as it scored 33.64 / 49 points, for an overall score of 5 Stars.

