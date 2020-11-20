Nissan Magnite India Launch And Price Reveal Date Is 2nd Dec

After revealing the approximate prices to dealers, official price list of all Magnite variants will be announced on 2nd Dec

Especially designed for the Indian market, new Nissan Magnite will be positioned on a CMF-A+ platform that also underpins the Renault Triber and soon to be launched Renault Kiger. Magnite will be officially launched in India on 2nd Dec, which is when the prices will also be revealed.

Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “The upcoming launch of the all-new Nissan Magnite is a symbol of Nissan’s commitment to the Indian market for the discerning customers. The “Carismatic” SUV will come at a special introductory price with many special offerings for many of the Customers who have eagerly been waiting for its launch.”

The Magnite will boast of a large front grille, LED bi-projector headlamps, LED turn indicators and L shaped DRLs along with LED fog lamps and horizontal tail lamps. It will receive a sculpted bonnet, silver skid plates at the front and rear and lower black cladding. It gets massive squared wheel arches and will sit on 16” diamond cut alloy wheels. It will claim ground clearance of 205 mm and get a turning radius of 5m.

Segment First Features

Magnite boasts of a number of segment first features which are sure to set the Nissan Magnite apart against its competitors. These include an Around View Monitor 360-degree camera that gives the driver a bird’s eye view of the car. The driver will be able to toggle between rear view, bird’s eye view and right hand camera when needed.

This feature comes in handy for parallel and perpendicular parking. There is also a 7 inch digital TFT instrument cluster, rear arm rest and mobile holder with two cup holders which is another first of its kind feature in this segment.

Nissan has also added Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay to the new Magnite. Most cars receive Android Auto and Apple CarPlay but the Magnite stands apart with its wireless feature ensuring that there are no unnecessary USB cables in the car. The Magnite also receives Eco Function, Colour and Welcome Animation.

When the ignition is turned on, the TFT digital instrument cluster welcomes the driver with a unique animation. Apart from these, the Nissan Magnite also receives Nissan Connect with 50+ features of geo fencing, road side assistance, smart watch connectivity etc and a host of safety equipment.

Engine

The Nissan Magnite will receive three powertrain options. The 1.0 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine will offer 72 hp power at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, turbo petrol engine will make 100 hp power at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm torque at 2,800-3,600 rpm. These engines get mated to a 5 speed manual transmission. The 1.0 liter turbo engine will make 100 hp power and 152 Nm torque when mated to an X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.