Nissan Magnite India Launch Price Rs 4.99 L – Cheaper Than Rivals By Rs 1.7 L

Nissan Magnite, 4 meter SUV, opens for bookings at Rs.11,000

Nissan Magnite has been launched in India today at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakhs – making it cheaper than the cheapest rival currently by Rs 1.7 lakhs. It has entered production at the company plant in Chennai. Below are the detailed variant wise price list of new Nissan Magnite. These are introductory prices, which are valid till 31st Dec 2020. Prices of Magnite will be increased from 1st Jan 2021.

Nissan Magnite Ex-sh Price, Delhi in Rs Lakh XE 4.99 XL 5.99 XV 6.68 XV Premium 7.55 Turbo XL 6.99 Turbo XV 7.68 Turbo XV Premium 8.45 Turbo XL CVT 7.89 Turbo XV CVT 8.58 Turbo XV Premium CVT 9.35

Nissan Magnite is a sub 4 meter SUV. It enters a highly competitive segment and hence some outstanding and segment first features could pave its way to success. It will rival some of the best selling SUVs in India among which are the Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Honda WR-V, Tata Nexon, and Ford EcoSport besides the soon to be launched Renault Kiger.

Exteriors and Colour Options

Magnite is presented in four trims of XE, XL, XV and XV Premium, the features will differ according to each variant. It will receive 8 colour options out of which 5 will be monotones of Onyx Black, Sandstone Brown, Flare Garnet Red, Blade Silver and Storm White while there will be Vivid Blue/ Storm White, Flare Garnet Red/Onyx Black, and Pearl White/Onyx Black dual tone options.

Nissan has also introduced a new and exclusive Garet Red colour scheme which is in four coats of paint and which takes on a different hue under changing lighting.

The exteriors are seen with LED lamps all around right from the LED head lights, L shaped LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and LED tail lights. The Magnite boasts of a large front grille with chrome accents, body coloured bumpers, silver finished skid plates, tinted glass at the front and rear, door moulding and squared rear wheel arches.

It will sit on 16 inch steel wheels or 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels depending on variant. Dimensions stand at 3,994mm length, 1,758mm width, 1,572 mm height and a 2,500mm long wheelbase. Ground clearance is at 205mm while boot space is of 336 liters.

Nissan Magnite will see some 20+ segment first and best in class features and will be loaded with technology. It sports an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a digital 7 inch instrument cluster, multi function steering wheel, an air purifier and ambient lighting. The new Magnite excels in terms of safety. It gets dual airbags, vehicle dynamic control, hill start assist, 360 degree parking camera, traction control, ABS, EBD, automatic warning hazard on heavy braking, seat belt reminder and rear window defogger, etc.

Three powertrain options are seen on the Nissan Magnite. These include a 1.0 liter, naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 72 hp power at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. There is also a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, turbo petrol engine making 100 hp power at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm torque at 2,800-3,600 rpm. These two engine options receive a 5 speed manual transmission while the 1.0 liter turbo engine which makes 100 hp power and 152 Nm torque will be mated to an X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.