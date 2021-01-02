Nissan Magnite Launched In Indonesia – Price IDR 208.8m (Rs 10.74 L)

Days after its launch in India, the new Nissan Magnite has now been launched in Indonesia

After making an impactful International debut in India last year, earlier in December’20, Nissan launched the Magnite in Indonesia as well. Nissan has introduced the Magnite in 3 trims in Indonesia with one petrol turbo engine option. Just like in India, even in Indonesia, the Magnite has been priced aggressively and it undercuts all its rivals in terms of pricing.

Magnite Variants Indonesia

In India, due to heightened competition, Nissan had to launch the Magnite in multiple trims like the XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). As well as in two petrol engine options – naturally aspirated and Turbo. However in Indonesia, Nissan decided to take a minimalistic approach and landed up bringing in only two trims of the Magnite.

In India, Nissan had launched the Magnite with two engine options, a 1 litre naturally aspirated gasoline motor and a 1 litre HR0 turbocharged petrol motor. However in Indonesia, Nissan has decided to offer only the 1 litre HR0 turbocharged unit. The petrol engine can churn out 100 PS and 160 Nm of max torque. Just like in India, transmission options include a 5-speed MT and a X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.

The two trims include Magnite Upper and Magnite Premium. The Upper trim comes along with a MT as standard however customers can choose between both, MT and CVT transmission options on the Premium trim. Below is the detailed brochure for Magnite in Indonesia.

Magnite Price Indonesia

Pricing of the Upper MT trim starts at IDR 208,800,000 (approximately INR 10.74 lakhs), Premium MT is priced at IDR 226,300,000 (Rs 11.34 lakh) while the top-end Premium CVT trim costs IDR 238,800,000 (Rs 12.28 lakhs). In comparison, price of the turbo petrol MT in India starts at Rs 7 lakh, and goes all the way to Rs 10 lakh, ex-sh for the CVT Turbo.

It is to be noted that the mentioned pricing are of single colour variants and dual tone colour options will be available at an additional price. Nissan is also offering a 3-year/1 lakh Km warranty as standard on the Magnite, which is included in the pricing. Dual tone colour options on offer are Red and Black, White and Black. Mono tone options are White, Silver and Black. Detailed walkaround video of the Indonesia-spec Magnite can be seen below, credit to Autonetmagz.

Safety Rating

ASEAN NCAP has crash tested Nissan Magnite. It has received a commendable 4-star safety rating in the crash-test. It is not clear if the Magnite that has been crash tested is India-spec or Indonesia-spec.

The Indonesia-spec Magnite too comes loaded with safety features which include, dual airbags for the first-row occupants, Electronic Brake-force Distribution (EBD), Anti-lock Braking System (ABS), Traction Control System (TCS), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HSA), Hydraulic Brake Assist (HBA) and much more.

Exported from India?

Back in 2020, Nissan Indonesia shut down its manufacturing plant in the country as part of a global restructuring. It is likely that the Magnite on sale in Indonesia, is being exported from India. A few days ago, Nissan India Head had stated that they have Magnite export plans in place, and an announcement will come soon.

Nissan’s India factory is currently under stress, considering the huge bookings which the Magnite has received, majorly due to its impressive Value for Money quotient. Waiting period currently stands at even 9 months for select trims. With exports too planned from India, it will be interesting to see how Nissan plans to service both, domestic and international demand.