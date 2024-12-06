Nissan Magnite Introductory Prices To End Soon – Should You Buy One ASAP?

With a significantly revamped features list, new Nissan Magnite introductory prices have great VFM quotient in the sub 4m SUV space

Nissan Motor India’s sole offering, Magnite sub 4m SUV, was just updated with a much-needed facelift, uplifting this vehicle with a host of new features and creature comforts. There was a bump in premium quotient too. Yet, Nissan retained its predecessor’s prices as an introductory offer.

Starting at Rs 5.99 lakh (Ex-sh), new Nissan Magnite offered unmatched VFM quotient among other sub 4m SUVs. However, that attractive pricing is ending soon with an imminent hike of around 2% to 5% (speculated). While Nissan is yet to announce a date for this price revision, should you consider buying one ASAP before the offer ends? Let’s take a look.

Nissan Magnite Introductory Prices

Redefining the VFM quotient in sub 4m SUV segment, Nissan Magnite facelift was launched at an introductory price (for first 10,000 deliveries) of Rs 5.99 lakh (Ex-sh) for base Visia trim. Top-spec Tekna+ trim starts from Rs 9.10 lakh (Ex-sh) and goes till Rs 11.5 lakh (Ex-sh), depending on engine and gearbox options.

Even at Rs 11.5 lakh (Ex-sh) for top-spec Tekna+ 1.0L Turbo Petrol CVT powertrain combo, Nissan Magnite facelift undercuts all of its rivals, while being competitive where features, creature comforts and premium quotient are concerned. Very few vehicles achieve this balance and checking out the Magnite is highly recommended for discerned SUV buyers.

On the outside, Nissan Magnite facelift offers a redesigned fascia with a new grill and bumper. Side is vastly carried over, except for a new design for 16-inch alloy wheels. Rear gets new tail lights, which are LEDs this time around, with an ‘M’ insignia and smoked effect for a sporty feel.

On the inside, there is a major revision in interior theme, flaunting its youthfulness with a Black and Orange colour combination. Cabin premiumness is significantly increased with the introduction of soft-touch materials. There’s a hexagonal pattern with stitching on upholstery. This upholstery also boasts a heat insulating coating to stay cooler under the sun.

A lot more features than before!

New features added are automatic headlights, bezel-less design auto-dimming IRVM, a new key fob that supports remote start with AC integration and proximity-based auto door lock and unlock, 360-degree surround view camera, modern Type-C ports, cluster ionizer and air purifier, 4-colour ambient lighting, improved connected-car tech and 6 airbags as standard, among others.

These feature additions are welcome, considering Magnite was already a well-packaged offering. Features like an 8-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a 7-inch configurable TFT instrument cluster, keyless entry and push-button start, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, wireless charging pad, front and rear armrests, adjustable headrests have been retained.

Powertrain is retained too. It gets the same 1.0L 3-cylinder petrol engine offered in both naturally aspirated and turbocharged forms with up to 100 PS of peak power. 5-speed manual and CVT gearbox choices continue as well.