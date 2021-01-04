Nissan Magnite Production To Increase – Jan 2021 New Price List Vs Old

Nissan Magnite has amassed a total of 32,800 bookings since launch on 2nd December 2020

The Nissan Magnite compact SUV, launched on 2nd December 2020 has been an instant success in the country. To date, bookings stand at over 32,800 units which relates to 1,000 bookings per day. Majority of bookings came in on the last day of the year. 31st December saw over 5,000 bookings for Magnite; stirred up by expectations of an announcement of a price hike by Rs 50,000 – Rs 55,000 across variants.

Speaking about price hike, Nissan has only increased price of base XE variant. From Rs 4.99 lakh, it is now priced at Rs 5.49 lakh, ex-sh. Prices of all other variants continue to be same as before. Magnite has scored a 4 star rating in ASEAN NCAP crash test.

Nissan India’s U Turn

Such is its demand, which has surpassed expectations, that company dealers have stopped taking in new bookings as the Magnite waiting period has now crossed 10 months for select variant. This kind of demand has rewritten the company’s destiny in India, where at one time the Japanese car maker was on the verge of collapse.

Things took an instant U turn with the launch of the Nissan Magnite. Outstanding demand for the new sub compact SUV could be attributed to its sporty design, several segment first features and fuel efficient engine lineup. All this drew the attention of buyers away from more established models such as the Hyundai Verna, Maruti Brezza and Kia Sonet.

In order to reduce waiting period, Nissan will increase production of Magnite at company plant from existing 2,700 units per month to about 4,000 units per month. Aggressive introductory pricing was one of the big reason behind Magnite’s success. It was priced way below the base price of the Hyundai Verna and Maruti Brezza which start off at Rs.6.75 lakhs and Rs.7.34 lakhs respectively.

Nissan Magnite At A Glance

Nissan Magnite is offered in five trims of XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). Its 20+ segment-first and best-in-class features are a major attraction. These include a large chrome grille flanked by LED headlamps. In fact, the Magnite receives LED lighting all around with LERD turn indicators, LED DRLs and LED fog lamps. It receives a high set bonnet and skid plates and rides on 16 inch dual tone alloy wheels. Body cladding is seen all around and roof rails add to its sporty stance. The Magnite gets ground clearance of 205mm and boot space of 336 liters.

Customers are in awe of its 360 degree camera which is usually offered only in more expensive cars. The Magnite also gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, a 7 inch fully digital instrument cluster, cruise control, a multi functions steering wheel, automatic climate control. Nissan is also offering an accessory pack which consists of additional feature such as Ambient Lighting, Wireless Charger, Air Purifier and High End Speakers along with Puddle Lamps and LED Scuff Plate.

Nissan Magnite Engine Specs

The Nissan Magnite gets its power via two petrol engines. The 1.0 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque mated to a standard 5 speed manual gearbox. The 1.0 liter turbo petrol engine produces 100 hp power and 160 Nm torque mated with either a 5 speed MT or CVT.

The Nissan Magnite finds itself in the midst of severe competition from the likes of Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Toyota Urban Cruiser, Mahindra XUV300 and the Ford EcoSport. It will also soon have to contend with the Renault Kiger set for launch in the months ahead.