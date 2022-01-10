Nissan Magnite, Kicks Prices Jan 2022 Increased – Old Vs New Price List

Nissan has cited an increase in prices of auto parts and transportation costs as reasons for this price hike

Most automakers have announced a price revision across entire portfolios from January 2022. They cite higher input costs and rising cost of raw materials along with increase in transportation costs as reasons for this price hike, a part of which is being passed on to the customer.

Nissan India has become the latest automaker to announce a price hike. Its range in India consists of the Magnite and Kicks and prices have been increased for both these models. Magnite compact SUV and Kicks 5 seater SUV see a price increase by a maximum of Rs 9,500 and Rs 25,000 respectively.

There have been two earlier price hikes for the Magnite, ever since its launch in December 2020 with the earlier one being more recently in October 2021. The most recent quantum of increase varies across variants and is applicable from January 2022.

Nissan Magnite Prices Jan 2022

Nissan Magnite offered in four trims – XE, XL, XV, and XV Premium in manual and CVT transmission options see its prices increase from Rs 5,500 to Rs 9,500 depending on variant. Despite this hike, the Magnite continues to remain among the more affordable SUVs in its segment.

Starting with Magnite XE trim, the earlier price stood at Rs 5,71,000 which has now been increased by Rs 5,500 to Rs 5,76,500. The XL variant also receives a Rs 5,500 price hike to a new pricing of Rs 6,52,500 while quantum of price hike increases to Rs 9,000 on Magnite XV and XV Premium to revised price of Rs 7,14,000 and Rs 7,94,000 respectively.

Magnite Turbo variants XL Turbo and XV Turbo with manual transmissions see price hike by Rs 5,500 and Rs 9,000 respectively to Rs 7,67,500 and Rs 8,29,000 while the XV Premium Turbo gets a Rs 9,000 price increase from Rs 9,00,000 to Rs 9,09,000.

Nissan Magnite XL Turbo, XV Turbo and XV Premium Turbo with CVT transmission option see pricing increase by Rs 5,500 and Rs 9,000. The XL Turbo now costs Rs 8,56,500 while XV Turbo goes up to Rs 9,18,000 and the XV Premium Turbo tops the list to Rs 9,98,000.

Nissan Kicks Prices Jan 2022

Nissan Kicks, offered in a total of 8 variants, sees price hike across range, except for the two base variants, with effect from January 2022. In the case of Kicks, price hike is higher than that seen on the Magnite. It is a standard Rs 20,000 price hike from the Kicks XV 1.3 trim onwards.

This causes the earlier pricing which ranged from Rs 12,10,000 to Rs 14,65,000 to be increased to a range of Rs 12,30,000 to Rs 14,40,000 for the variants with manual transmission. Nissan Kicks XV and XV Premium with CVT, which were earlier priced at Rs 13,95,000 and Rs 14,65,000 are now priced at Rs 14,15,000 and Rs 14,90,000 following the Rs 20,000 and Rs 25,000 price hike respectively.

Nissan India Sales Dec 2021

Nissan Magnite and Kicks have together added 3,010 units to company sales in the past month. This was a 159.71 percent increase YoY over 1,159 units sold in December 2020.

Year to date sales from April 2021 to December 2021, stood at 27,965 units in domestic market, relating to a 323.14 percent YoY growth as compared to 6,609 units sold between the same period in the previous year. Exports have also seen a YoY growth of 60.71 percent to 28,582 units in April-December 2021 period as against 17,785 units sold in April-December 2020.