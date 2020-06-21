Nissan Magnite compact SUV India launch postponed to next year

Nissan India initially planned to launch its all-new Magnite subcompact crossover in August 2020

It is not news that Nissan India is working on an all-new subcompact crossover (or “compact SUV”) to take on the popular names in the segment. In fact, the Japanese automaker had teased the same in one of its latest global TVCs. Dubbed the Nissan Magnite, it will be the second product to join Nissan India’s BS6 portfolio. As per the company’s official website, only two products are currently on sale: Kicks compact crossover and GT-R supercar-ish sportscar.

Meanwhile, its sub-brand, Datsun India recently launched the redi-GO budget hatchback. Sharing internals with Renault India’s Kwid, the Datsun redi-GO BS6 comes with substantial improvements over its phased-out BS4 version. On the other hand, the Nissan Kicks BS6 looks identical to its BS4 counterpart but comes in a petrol-only avatar. Under the alliance between Nissan and Renault for emerging markets, a new 1.3-litre turbo petrol motor has debuted alongside. It churns out the highest output in the class.

The upcoming Nissan Magnite is based on Nissan-Renault’s CMF-A+ modular platform. Renault is also working on a product based on this architecture. Named the Renault Kiger, road tests are already underway.

Rumours suggest that it would be powered by a new 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor. This would be the same power plant in the Nissan Magnite as well as higher Renault Triber variants in the near future. Internally codenamed ‘HR10’, the engine supposedly makes around 95bhp and 150Nm of torque.

Nissan India’s plans were to launch the Magnite sometime this August. However, the ongoing COVID-19 crisis has come in its way and the launch timeline has been shifted to early next year, possibly January 2020 itself. The Renault Kiger will be launched the coming festive season as planned. Apparently, Renault-Nissan Alliance plant at Oragadam, Tamil Nadu is facing a production backlog due to its near-two-month halt as part of India’s COVID-19 lockdown protocols.

Automotive facilities (plants, dealerships and service outlets) in green and orange COVID-19 zones were opened as the country entered its fourth phase of lockdown. Parallel to this, major automakers including Nissan India have introduced online sales platforms with attractive first-time benefits. Sales continue to remain on the lower side despite taking all essential measures.

Once launched, the Nissan Magnite will rival the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and its sibling from Renault India. Kia Motors India is also working on a compelling sub-four-metre crossover — Sonet.

Source