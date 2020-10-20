Nissan Magnite New Images Leak – Few Hours Before Global Debut

Ahead of its global debut tomorrow, the all new Nissan Magnite sub 4 meter crossover has now been detailed in leaked photos

Nissan Magnite has been on test for many months now. All set to enter the highly competitive sub 4 meter UV segment in India, the compact crossover is being hailed as Nissan India’s last hope. With Nissan being one of the least selling car brands in India, the Japanese car maker has now pinned its survival hopes in the Indian car market on the new Magnite.

This is not the first time that production spec Magnite SUV has been leaked in photos. Some days back, it was spied undisguised during its TVC shoot in Mumbai. Now, folks at Youtube channel India Auto News, have managed to get more photos of the car ahead of tomorrow’s debut.

Based on the CMF-A+ platform platform, Nissan Magnite is expected to be powered by a 1.0 liter Tce 100 turbo petrol engine making 100 bhp power and 160 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed manual transmission or a CVT. This is the same engine that will also power the upcoming Kiger sub four meter UV and Triber MPV as well.

Apart from this engine, the Magnite will also get its power via a 1.0 liter naturally aspirated, 3 cylinder petrol engine making 72 hp power mated to manual and AMT gearbox options. This engine is already on offer with Kwid and Triber. There will be no diesel engine on offer with Magnite. Just like Maruti Brezza, Nissan Magnite will also be offered only with a petrol engine option.

Nissan Magnite Exteriors

In production format, Magnite follows similar designs as those seen on its concept. It also borrows design elements from Nissan’s global SUVs such as the Patrol, Pathfinder, Armada, X-Trail and Qashqai. It gets a large octagonal grille, sculpted bonnet, angular headlamps, ‘L’ shaped LED DRLs in the front.

ORVMs with integrated indicators, silver finished door handles, prominent body cladding an extended wheel arches above diamond cut alloy wheels feature on the side. Its exteriors also get dual colour scheme, blacked out pillars and silver finished roof rails while design elements to the rear include LED tail lamps, a roof mounted spoiler and rear wiper. The Magnite will also be the first model in India to display the new Nissan logo.

The interiors are expected to feature an 8.0 inch touchscreen digital instrument cluster, first in segment 360 degree camera and connected car technology. The interior colour scheme in black and red shows off an upmarket stance. The Magnite will also get automatic AC and steering mounted controls. More details will be revealed in a few hours, at the official global debut tomorrow.

Dealership arrival early 2021

New Nissan Magnite is slated to arrive at dealerships in early 2021. It will find itself in the midst of the fast growing sub 4 meter crossover segment, that is currently ruled by the likes of the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Maruti Brezza. The segment also has Toyota Urban Cruiser, Ford EcoSport, Honda WR-V and the Mahindra XUV300. No pricing details have been revealed but estimates put the new Nissan Magnite base model at around Rs.6 lakhs.