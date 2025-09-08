Nissan Magnite Prices Drop by Up to Rs 1 Lakh After GST Rate Cut

Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd. (NMIPL) has announced significant price reductions across its GNCAP 5-star rated New Nissan Magnite range, following the implementation of the revised GST structure. By passing on the full GST benefit to customers, prices have dropped by up to Rs 1 lakh on top-end variants, making the popular B-SUV more accessible than ever.

Price Reductions Across Variants

Entry-level affordability: The New Magnite Visia MT is now available at Rs 5.61 lakh, making it one of the most affordable and safest entry-level SUVs in India.

Mid-variants get stronger value: The N-Connecta CVT and KURO CVT Special Edition are now priced below Rs 10 lakh, offering advanced features and premium styling at a more attractive price point.

Top-end trims: The CVT Tekna and CVT Tekna+ now come with price cuts of around Rs 97,300 and Rs 1,00,400, respectively, further strengthening the value-for-money quotient of Nissan’s flagship compact SUV.

The full variant-wise price list (pre- and post-GST revision) reflects savings across all trims, from MT and EZ-Shift versions to Turbo and CVT options.

CNG Retrofitment Kit Now Cheaper

Alongside the SUV lineup, Nissan has also reduced the price of the Magnite CNG retrofitment kit to Rs 71,999, offering an additional saving of Rs 3,000. The kit, developed by Motozen—a government-approved vendor—is homologated, installed at authorised fitment centres, and backed by a 3-year/1 lakh km warranty. It is compatible with the 1.0-litre NA petrol MT variant while retaining the Magnite’s best-in-class 336-litre boot space.

Boost for Festive Season Sales

Commenting on the development, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: “This GST reduction is a timely stimulus for the automotive industry and a direct win for our customers. At Nissan, we are committed to passing on the entire advantage of this policy to consumers, ensuring greater affordability and accessibility. As we approach the festive season—a traditionally vibrant period for the market—we anticipate this measure will boost consumer enthusiasm and help drive sustained momentum in the automotive sector.”

With these revisions, the New Nissan Magnite reinforces its positioning as a feature-rich, safe, and value-packed B-SUV. By making variants across the range more accessible, Nissan is aiming to capture strong festive demand and further strengthen its presence in the highly competitive compact SUV segment.