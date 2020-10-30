Nissan Magnite Production Starts – First Photos From Plant In Chennai

Nissan Magnite will compete with the Kia Sonet and Hyundai Venue in the sub compact SUV segment

Nissan unveiled its new Magnite sub compact SUV earlier this month. Now, production has officially started at company plant in Chennai, ahead of launch in the coming weeks. This is the company’s first ever product under Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market.

New Magnite will find itself in the midst of competition from the likes of Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Maruti Brezza, etc. There has been an increase in demand for sub compact UVs in India, with buyers seeking the best in terms of looks, features, drive comforts and varied engine options. The Nissan Magnite ticks all the right boxes where each of these features are concerned.

Exteriors

Nissan Magnite has been especially designed for markets like India. It boasts of a large front grille, sleep LED bi-projector headlamps, LED turn indicators and LED L shaped DRLs along with LED fog lamps. It sports a sculpted bonnet, silver skid plates at the front and rear and squared wheel arches. It gets diamond cut alloys and sits on 16 inch wheels as standard.

Nissan Magnite claims ground clearance of 205mm and turning radius of 5m. It will be seen on a total of 9 body colours out of which 5 will be monotones and 4 dual tones. Nissan has also mentioned a new four coat flare Garnet Red colour which takes on different hues when reflecting different lights at varying levels.

Interiors and First in Segment Features

The interiors receive sports seats, rear arm rests with 2 cup holders, 10 liter glove box with illumination, wireless charging, air purifier, ambient lighting and rear seats in a 60:40 foldable split. Interior space is at a premium with distance between driver and side passenger at 700mm and rear knee room at 593mm with rear headroom at 76mm. The boot space is at 336 liters.

Nissan has equipped the Magnite with several first in segment features. It gets Around View Monitor offering the driver a bird’s eye view from above the vehicle. The interiors boast of a 7 inch TFT screen, tyre pressure monitoring system and an 8 inch infotainment system with a full flush touchscreen supporting Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto along with in built voice recognition system. The Magnite also comes in with Nissan Connect with 50+ features such as geo fencing, roadside assistance and smart watch connectivity, etc.

The automaker also confirms that the Magnite will receive a host of safety equipment. These will include dual air bags, Vehicle Dynamics Control (VDC), Hill Start Assist (HAS), Traction Control, Anti-Roll bar along with ABS with EBD.

Engine Specs

Nissan Magnite will get a 1.0 liter, naturally aspirated, 3 cylinder petrol engine offering 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque mated to a manual or AMT gearbox. It may also receive a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, turbo petrol engine making 95 hp power and 160 Nm torque mated to manual and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox. This gearbox uses mirror bore cylinder with coating technology for smoother acceleration and better fuel efficiency. Launch price is expected to start from Rs 5.5 lakhs so as to under cutting rivals by more than Rs. 1 lakh.