Nissan Magnite Records 50k Production Milestone – 1 Lakh Bookings

Nissan India is celebrating the roll out of 50,000th unit of Magnite from their production plant in Chennai

Nissan Magnite, the sub-compact crossover is currently offered in 6 variants of XE, XL, XV Exe, XV, XV Premium, and XV Premium (O). Priced between Rs 5.76-10.20 lakhs ex-sh, it has played a vital role in enhancing the presence of Nissan in the Indian automotive sector.

Nissan India sales have drastically increased since the launch of Magnite. Exports also increased substantially, all thanks to Magnite. Total booking orders for Nissan Magnite globally, has crossed the 1 lakh mark.

Nissan Magnite Production Milestone

Launched back in Dec 2020 in India, Magnite recorded a new production milestone today. From the company’s manufacturing plant in Chennai, rolled out the 50,000 Magnite. Nissan India took about 15 months to achieve this production milestone. 50,000th Magnite rolled out of the plant in presence of top management and Kapil Dev.

Biju Balendran, MD & CEO, RNAIPL, said “We have been able to achieve the 50,000th Magnite milestone in less than 15 months despite headwinds from COVID and the Semiconductor crisis. Our employees and supplier partners have contributed immensely with innovative strategies to overcome this crisis. Thanks to all of them, we as one team will continue to move to challenge the ongoing crisis and support the waiting customers with quality cars at the earliest possible time.”

Apart from India, Magnite is on sale in about 15 countries. These include South Africa, Indonesia, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Brunei, Uganda, Kenya, Seychelles, Mozambique, Zambia, Mauritius, Tanzania, and Malawi.

Engine Specs

Nissan Magnite is offered with 1.0 liter petrol engine with turbo as well as without turbo. The latter unit offers 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque. The 1.0 liter turbo engine will make 100 hp power and 160 Nm torque. Transmission options include a 5 speed manual gearbox as standard along with a CVT option.

Nissan Magnite sub 4 meter SUV rivals the likes of Renault Kiger, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Tata Nexon, Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser. Micro-Chip supply constraints have caused Nissan Motor India to sit on a huge backlog of delivery orders. However, Nissan is adjusting production and is also taking necessary actions to ensure recovery so as to lessen the impact of the semiconductor shortage.

Features on offer with Magnite include, rear view camera, adjustable driver seat and 60:40 split rear seats. It also gets a rear central arm rest and ISOFIX child seat mounts. The new 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system is Android based with onboard navigation via Google Maps. It will also support split screen view and video playback. It rides on 16 inch dual tone alloys.