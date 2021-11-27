Nissan Magnite Records 72k Bookings In 11 Months – 42k Awaiting Delivery

Since its launch, Magnite has been the best-selling Nissan car in India – 30k deliveries done till date

First launched in December 2020 at a base price of Rs 4.99 (ex-showroom), Nissan Magnite is currently priced in the range of Rs 5.62 lakh to Rs 9.94 lakh ex-sh. It was the car launch Nissan India had been waiting for many years. Single handedly, Magnite has changed the fortunes of Nissan in India.

Nissan Magnite Record Bookings

Deliveries of Nissan Magnite started towards the end of Dec 2020. In 11 months, Nissan has managed to deliver 30k units of the Magnite across India. Not only that, in this period, it has garnered over 72k bookings. No other Nissan car before this has managed to achieve such a huge number of bookings in India.

Nissan Magnite entered a highly competitive sub 4 meter SUV segment. Here, it had to compete with the likes of Maruti Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon and others. Despite such touch competition, Magnite held its ground and delivered much better results than Nissan had expected.

The demand was much higher than previously expected. Nissan had to increase their production of Magnite, so as to meet growing demand. Magnite hugely contributed to Nissan’s growth in India – increasing the company’s PV market share by over 1 percent.

Magnite No 30,000th

30,000th Nissan Magnite was handed over to its owner by Nissan AMIEO Region Chairperson Guillaume Cartier at a ceremony in Gurgaon. Cartier also presented Nissan India team with the Nissan Global President’s Award, a first for its Indian operations.

Of the 30,000 units of Magnite delivered till date, 20,132 units were sold in the first 7 month of FY2022 at an average of 3,000 units per month. Highest sales were recorded in July 2021 with 4,073 units sold. In October 2021, Nissan sold 3,913 vehicles in the Indian market, relating to YoY sales growth of 254 percent following 1,105 units sold in October 2020.

The task at hand is to increase production and deliver the car to those 42k customers who have been awaiting delivery. But with global chips shortage hindering production, it will take a few months before the waiting period comes down.

Nissan Magnite Details

Nissan Magnite is one of the most value for money car in the segment. Not only it has top notch features, powerful engine – but also has delivered on safety front. It has scored a 4 star ASEAN NCAP rating in adult safety.

Top of the line Magnite gets an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a 7 inch TFT display unit for the instrument cluster. Features such as voice recognition technology 360 degree surround view camera and cruise control are also seen on the Magnite along with push button start and tyre pressure monitor.

Nissan Magnite is offered in a choice of 2 petrol engines. 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, naturally aspirated unit makes 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque. The 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder, turbo petrol unit makes 100 hp power and 160 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to 5 speed manual as standard while the petrol unit also gets a CVT option.