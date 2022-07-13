Nissan Magnite Red Edition Launch Price Rs 7.86 L – Rs 25k More Than XV

Nissan Magnite Red Edition is based on XV variant and gets 3 options W.R.T engine and gearbox combo

Nissan Magnite has been an undenying success ever since it was launched. Originally, it was conceived as a Datsun B-segment SUV and not Nissan’s. This is reflected in Magnite’s design as it looks similar to Datsun Redi Go’s design language.

But both Nissan and Datsun sales figures were painfully low. So, Nissan launched the Magnite under their branding while also pulling the plug on Datsun altogether. Many regard Magnite as the car that saved Nissan in India and looking at the sales charts, it is true.

Magnite has been a big hit for Nissan and it recently crossed the milestone of 1 lakh bookings and 50,000 deliveries. To commemorate this, Nissan has launched the Red Edition of Magnite that is based on the XV variant and gets three options in terms of gearbox and engines. Prices start from Rs 7.86 lakh, ex-sh. This makes it Rs 25k more expensive than the XV variant.

Nissan Magnite Red Edition

Manufacturers launch special editions to help boost sales. We have seen this with Dark Edition and Kaziranga Edition from Tata, Knight and N Line Editions from Hyundai, X Line Editions from Kia and more. Now Nissan follows the trend too. Red Edition gets a ton of exterior changes over the XV variant for the visual difference. And these changes are trickled on either Onyx Black or Storm White colour choices.

It gets Red highlights on the front grille and front faux skid plate. From the side, it gets more red highlights at front and rear wheel arch cladding and a red stripe running across side body cladding. On the front fender, below the ORVM, we can also see a RED badge that is specific to this new Edition. A red and silver strip runs across the beltline of Magnite Red Edition. Cherry on top, is a red brake caliper at front wheels.

Other additions include a chrome garnish on the boot lid, LED scuff plate as standard, ambient mood lighting and a wireless charger. Since the Red Edition is based on the XV variant, it gets 16” Diamond Cut alloy wheels, keyless entry with push-button start, climate control, 8” touchscreen display with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay with reversing camera, LED fog lamps, 7” driver’s digital display and more.

With the MY22 update, Magnite had received a PM 2.5 filter, DT horn, shark-fin antenna and more. But XV Premium gets additional features like, a 360-degree camera, TPMS, cruise control, rear AC vents, LED projector headlights and more.

Specs & Price

Red Edition gets 3 options. Magnite XV MT Red Edition (Rs 7.86 lakh), Magnite Turbo XV MT Red Edition (Rs 9.24 lakh) and lastly, Magnite Turbo XV CVT Red Edition (Rs 9.99 lakh). The 1.0L non-turbo engine makes 71 bhp and 96 Nm coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox. Whereas, the 1.0L Turbo unit makes 99 bhp and 160 Nm which is coupled to either a 5-speed manual gearbox or a CVT. With the CVT, the engine makes slightly less torque at 152 Nm.

At Rs. 7.86 lakh ex-sh, Nissan Magnite Red Edition is a compelling option and takes the fight to other lower-end B-segment SUVs / hatchbacks like Renault Kiger and Tata Punch. Instead of taking the fight to big boys sitting in a tier above like Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue, Mahindra XUV300, Kia Sonet, Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Toyota Urban Cruiser.