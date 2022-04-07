Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger, Triber – Prices April 2022 Increased

Renault Kiger, Triber and Nissan Magnite are based on the same CMF-A+ architecture jointly developed by both brands

Every 2-3 months, prices of cars and bikes have started to increase. We have already witnessed a few brands make price revisions in the last few days. Alliance partners Renault and Nissan have opted for the same by hiking prices for Kiger, Triber and Magnite.

Renault Triber Prices April 2022

Prices as high as Rs 48,970 have been increased by the French carmaker whereas the Japanese brand has incremented prices of its offering by up to Rs 30,499. Starting with Triber, the compact MPV has witnessed a uniform price hike of Rs 7,000 across all variants.

Further, AMT variant of Triber RXL has been discontinued from the lineup. After the latest price update, Triber is now available at a starting price of Rs 5.76 lakh and maxes out at Rs 8.32 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). It is available in five trims including RXE, RXL, RXT, RXZ and RXZ Dual-Tone. All barring the first two variants are offered with an optional AMT gearbox.

The compact MPV is offered with a sole 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine that churns out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque. This unit is paired with either a 5-speed manual or a 5-speed AMT gearbox. Renault is also expected to introduce a more powerful version of Triber with a turbocharged petrol engine sometime later this year.

Renault Kiger Prices April 2022

Coming to its SUV sibling, the French brand has increased prices for Kiger by up to Rs 48,970 depending on the variants. As many as three variants including RXL Easy-R, RXT Dualtone and RXT Dualtone Easy-R have been deleted from the list of the subcompact SUV lineup. CVT variants of RXT (O) turbocharged Kiger witnessed the highest price hike. The lowest price hike of Rs 970 has been faced by the RXL variant.

Kiger gets the same 1.0-litre NA petrol units as its MPV sibling with the same gearbox options. In addition, it also gets an option of a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that pumps out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed manual gearbox is offered as standard with an option of a CVT automatic gearbox.

Nissan Magnite Prices April 2022

As far as prices for Magnite are concerned, Nissan has increased prices for the subcompact SUV by up to Rs 30,499 lakh for the XL Turbo CVT variant. Top-spec XV Premium Turbo CVT variant has received the lowest price hike of Rs 1,999. After the latest price revision, Magnite is available at a starting price of Rs 5.76 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.00 lakh (both prices ex-showroom) for the top-spec model.

Magnite is offered in five trims including XE, XL, XV Executive, XV and XV Premium. It shares its underpinnings and powertrain with its French cousins. The only difference is that it doesn’t receive an option of a 5-speed AMT gearbox on the 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol unit.