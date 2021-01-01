Nissan Magnite Scores 4-Star Safety Rating In ASEAN NCAP Crash Test

The 4-star rating comes as a significant boost to the Magnite’s appeal

The Nissan Magnite crossover started off strongly in India, thanks to its very aggressive pricing. The SUV which whose origin traces back to the Datsun Go Cross concept did well to manage a respectable score of 4-stars in the ASEAN-NCAP crash test.

Nissan Magnite crash test

ASEAN-NCAP has revealed that, based on the overall score, the Nissan Magnite has achieved the 4-star rating. However, the detailed category wise scores as well as the information regarding the variant tested are awaited.

Considering that Nissan is exclusively manufacturing the Magnite in India as of now, and no exports have started, it is highly likely that this is the India-spec Magnite that has been crash tested. It is to be noted that the ASEAN NCAP crash test speeds are comparable to that of the Global NCAP.

With Indian customers becoming increasingly aware of the importance of crash worthiness of the new cars, Magnite’s 4-star rating comes as a significant boost to the vehicle’s overall appeal. It is not an overstatement to say that Nissan India’s future hinges on the success of Magnite, and so far, the car seems to have ticked all the right boxes.

Nissan Magnite at a glance

The sub-4m compact crossover slots below the Kicks in Nissan India’s portfolio in a segment where the competition is fierce. The hatchback rivaling starting price of INR 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) surely made prospective buyers pause and take notice. This is reflected by the fact that the current waiting period stretches up to 9 months depending on the variant.

The Nissan Magnite is available with a base 1.0-liter naturally aspirated three-cylinder petrol motor which puts out 72 hp and 96 Nm of torque. The top-end variants sport a turbocharged version of this motor which is good for 100 hp and 160 Nm of torque. While a 5-speed manual gearbox is standard across the range, the turbo-charged unit can also be specified with a CVT unit.

Despite its aggressive pricing, Nissan did not skimp on equipment. The fully loaded version which is priced at INR 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom) comes equipped with LED headlamps, 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, digital instrument console, ambient lighting, dual airbags, ABS, EBD, vehicle dynamic control, traction control, 360 degree parking camera, rear window defogger and so on.

The sharp design, modern interiors, decent equipment level and a variety of powertrain combinations make the Nissan Magnite a compelling proposition for anyone in the market for a B-segment car. The pricing and the latest crash test rating only enhance its appeal.

The Nissan Magnite’s 4-star rating in ASEAN-NCAP couldn’t have come at a worse time for the Kia Seltos as its popularity recently took a massive hit due to 3-star score (India-spec model) in Global NCAP test.