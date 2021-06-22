Nissan Magnite Sales Cross 15k Units – First Batch Exported From India

Nissan India amassed bookings to the extent of 760+ units for the Magnite SUV in Nepal within 30 days of launch in the country in February 2021

The Nissan Magnite, a sub compact SUV, was launched in India in December 2019. It entered a highly competitive segment that includes the likes of stalwarts such as the Maruti Vitara Brezza, Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Renault Kiger and Honda WR-V. Despite this competition, the Magnite has been seeing good demand both in domestic and more recently in export markets as well.

Since launch, Nissan India has produced a total of 15,010 units of the Magnite till end of May 21. This included 13,790 units for India and 1,220 units for exports. Shipped to markets such as Nepal, Indonesia and South Africa, it was in Nepal that the company saw bookings to the extent of 760+ units within 30 days of launch in Feb 21. This shows the overwhelming response that the Magnite has received in a market that otherwise sees total monthly PV sales at 1,580 units.

Growing demand, both in terms of domestic and exports, has instigated the company to include a third shift at the RNAIPL – Renault Nissan Automotive India Pvt Ltd – plant in Oragadam near Chennai, earlier this year.

Nissan India has also added 1,000 new recruitments for a smoother and timelier delivery process. The company ascertains that the Magnite will be a game changer that will continue to strengthen company exports as part of Nissan NEXT transformation plan.

Nissan Magnite – Features

Nissan Magnite is built on the philosophy of “Make in India, Make for the World”. It is priced between Rs. 5.59 lakh and Rs. 9.90 lakh and is presented in five trims of XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). It’s top spec variant sports features such as LED bi-projector headlamps, LED DRLs and electrically adjustable ORVMs. It gets skid plates at the front and rear and rides on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

On the inside, cabin sees premium design elements and seating done up in a black colour scheme. It sports an 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, Nissan Connect with over 50 connectivity features, a 7 inch TFT instrument cluster, 360 degree camera, cruise control, voice recognition and push button start, etc. Nissan India also offers buyers an optional package that includes a JBL audio system, puddle lamps, wireless charging and ambient lighting.

Nissan Magnite is powered by a 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine offering 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque. There is also a 1.0 liter turbo petrol version that makes 100 hp power and 160 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 5 speed manual transmission as standard while the turbo gets mated to an optional CVT.

Nissan India Subscription Plan

More recently, Nissan has introduced a subscription plan for the range topping variants of Nissan Magnite, Kicks and Datsun Redi-GO. Under this lease plan, the cars will sport a white number plate with a buy back option. Buyers will have to put down a refundable security deposit and monthly amount, but will be saved other expenses such as down payment, service charges, insurance, and registration and road tax. This scheme introduced by Nissan along with ORIX, is present only in cities of Delhi, Hyderabad and Chennai as on date and could be extended to other cities in the future.