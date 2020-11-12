Nissan Magnite XE, XL, XV, Premium Variants – Visually Compared In Detail

Nissan Magnite prices have been leaked online prior to launch in India

Magnite is a compact sub 4m crossover from Nissan which will soon be launched in India to rival the likes of Kia Sonet and Tata Nexon. There has been quite a lot of hype created around this model ever since it was announced. It is touted as the comeback model for the brand in India.

Well, that can be discussed a few months down the line. For now, here are detailed photos of Magnite exteriors as well as interiors; of all variants. The Nissan Magnite will be presented in four variants of XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. Each would received their own set of exterior and interior features and technologies to make it an attractive offering. Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Rahul Prasadh for sharing these details.

Nissan Magnite – Front, Side and Rear

The Nissan Magnite base XE trim will be seen with sleek halogen headlamps, a bold front grille with full chrome surrounds, skid plats, functional roof rails with 50 kgs carrying capacity and black moulded outside mirrors. Rear designs will include rear wiper and defogger and skid plates.

The XE trim will also be seen with body coloured door handles, squared wheel arches and 16 inch alloy wheels. The XL variant gets coloured ORVMs, turn indicators on outside mirrors and dual tone full wheel covers.

Magnite XV boasts of LED DRLs and LED fog lamps, chrome finished door handles and silver finished body side cladding while it sits on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels. The top of the line XV Premium grade will be seen with Bi-Projector headlamps and chrome beltline molding to set itself apart.

Interiors and Infotainment

New Nissan Magnite will receive interiors, infotainment and safety features as per variants. The interiors of the XE variant sees grey finished interiors with dual tone sporty seat fabric, silver finish on steering wheel, AC vents and AC controls and arm rests on doors in a light grey colour.

This variant also receives adjustable headrests at the front and rear, a 10 liter glove box, electronic power steering with tilt function and an LED instrument cluster with 3.5 inch LCD display. Safety will be via dual airbags, anti roll bars, child lock and immobilizer with ABS and EBD offered as standard.

The XL variant is seen with a height adjustable driver’s seat, auto AC with heater, a 2 DIN integrated audio system with 4 speakers, 2 tweeters and MP3/AM/FM support with Bluetooth connectivity. The seats are in a 60:0 split arrangement and safety equipment gets augmented with vehicle dynamic control, hill start assist, traction control and hydraulic brake.

Top of the line Nissan Magnite XV gets an 8 inch floating touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and a best in class 7 inch TFT multi-function display. Safety equipment includes around view monitor, tyre pressure monitor and i-Key hands free system.

Safety and Engine Specs

Engine specs for the new Nissan Magnite have also been detailed and it will receive petrol and turbo petrol engine options. The 1.0 liter naturally aspirated petrol engine will be capable of 72 hp power at 6,250 rpm and 96 Nm torque at 3,500 rpm. There will also be turbo petrol offering with the 1.0 liter, 3 cylinder engine making 100 hp power at 5,000 rpm and 160 Nm torque at 2,800-3,600 rpm when mated to a 5 speed manual transmission.

When mated to an X-TRONIC CVT gearbox, the 1.0 liter turbo power figures will remain the same but torque will go up to 152 Nm. Suspension and braking will be via MacPherson strut in front and twin tube telescopic shocks at the rear and disc brake in the front and drum brake at the rear.

New Magnite will get a wide range of colour options both in mono tones and dual tones. Monotone colours will include Onyx Black, Sandstone Brown, Flare Garnet Red, Blade Silver and Storm White. The 3 dual-tone options will be Vivid Blue/ Storm White, Flare Garnet Red/Onyx Black, and Pearl White/Onyx Black. A special Garet Red 4 coat paint scheme has also been detailed by Nissan which is slated to take on different hues under varying light conditions.

The pricing details also got leaked online recently. The base XE variant could start off at Rs.5.5 lakhs and the XV Premium price could stand at Rs.7.65 lakhs. Top of the line Turbo XV Premium CVT will be the most expensive in the lineup with an expected price of Rs.9.55 lakhs.