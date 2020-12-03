Nissan Magnite vs Brezza vs Nexon vs Sonet vs Venue vs XUV300 vs EcoSport – Price, Specs, Safety Rating

Nissan Magnite is by the most affordable of the lot, however, it isn’t the greatest when it comes to outright performance

After numerous spy shots and design renderings from Nissan, the Japanese auto brand has finally made the official launch of Magnite. The latest entrant to the subcompact UV category, Magnite is also the cheapest among all its rivals. At a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, it is Rs 1.72 lakh cheaper than the next most affordable compact SUV- Kia Sonet.

The sub-4 metre compact SUV segment is probably the hottest segment in the passenger vehicle segment right now with as many as nine offerings in this space and more to come in future. So let us get to know how the latest entrant in this space fares against its nearest rivals.

Dimensions

Starting with their dimensions, all lie in a similar category as far as length is concerned. However, it is Mahindra XUV500 which offers the maximum space since it gets the largest wheelbase of 2600 mm and is the widest among all at 1821mm.

Ford EcoSport is the tallest among all at 1847mm and at 211mm Sonet provides the highest ground clearance. Magnite in respect to others is smaller in dimension than its rivals, however, it is found to have one of the roomiest cabins in this segment. It is also one of the lighter cars in this category.

Powertrain & Tranmission Options

Speaking of performance, Magnite, like many others, provides multiple engine options although there is no diesel engine on offer. It offers a 1.0-litre naturally aspirated and a 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit as options. While the naturally aspirated unit is the least powerful among all its compatriots as it produces a modest output of 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque. Its 1.0-litre turbo petrol unit kicking out 99 bhp and 160 Nm of torque too isn’t the liveliest still is a better option for people looking to have a little fun while driving.

EcoSport’s 1.5-litre naturally aspirated engine produces the maximum power of 121 bhp whereas Venue and Sonet’s 1.0-litre GDI turbo petrol engine provides the maximum torque at 172 Nm. in terms of diesel engine, XUV500 has the maximum output of 115 bhp and 300 Nm of torque. All SUVs in this space get an option of automatic transmission except Honda WR-V.

Safety and Price

Of the above cars, it is only Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon and Mahindra XUV300 that have been crash tested. Brezza has a 4 star rating while Nexon and XUV300 have 5 star rating each. Other cars have not been crash tested. International spec EcoSport has been crash tested, and has received 4 star rating, but the one sold in India has not been crash tested.

In terms of prices, Magnite clearly wins over its competitors by a fair margin. WR-V has the most expensive base model at Rs 8.62 lakh whereas at Rs 13.00 lakh the diesel automatic Sonet is the most expensive in this range of models. However, it should be noted that prices of Magnite are introductory and are bound to increase post 31 December 2020.