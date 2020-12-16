Nissan Magnite Bookings Cross 10,000 – Waiting Period 3 Months

Nissan Magnite is based on a modified version of the CMF-A+ platform which is set to underpin upcoming Renault Kiger as well

Nissan created a furore when it launched its latest offering Magnite in India earlier this month in a space which is considered as the most competitive segment in the passenger vehicle market. Offered at a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) it surely might give jitters to its rival subcompact UVs.

Currently, Magnite is offered in four trims- XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and is spread across 20 variants with two engines and as many gearbox options. The top-end automatic trim is priced at Rs 9.59 lakh (ex-showroom) which makes it way cheaper than segment heavyweights such as Hyundai Venue, Kia Sonet and even Tata Nexon and Maruti Vitara Brezza.

Huge bookings lead to extended waiting period

The Japanese brand has hit the nail on its head with such disruptive pricing. This has led to an overwhelming response as far as bookings are concerned. Within five days of its launch, Nissan has received over 5000 bookings on the subcompact UV. In less than 15 days, bookings has crossed 10,000 mark. and customers are now looking at an extended waiting period of over three months for select variants.

To add further, 60 percent of the buyers have booked the top-two trims and 40 percent of buyers have booked their Magnite through Nissan’s official website. Since its launch, it has already received 50,000 enquiries.

At the time of its launch, the company announced that the introductory prices would be applicable till December 31, 2020 prior to which prices of Magnite are expected to rise by a few thousand bucks. Deliveries are also planned for start from 1st Jan 2021.

Engine & Transmission Options

Nissan offers two petrol engine options on Magnite- a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated unit and a 1.0-litre HR0 turbocharged unit. The former kicks out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of peak torque and is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard. The latter kicks out 99 bhp and is mated to either the 5-speed manual or a CVT automatic unit.

When paired with the manual, this unit produces 160 Nm of peak torque whereas when linked to the latter it gives out 152 Nm of torque. All trims except the base one are available with the turbo petrol unit.

Features on offer

In terms of features, it has an exhaustive list of features which includes LED headlights, a dual-screen set-up with an 8.0-inch infotainment system and a 7.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. The infotainment system comes with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

It also offers a first in segment 360-degree parking camera along with a system that can also activate the left or right camera while parking. With the additional tech pack, one also gets features such as air purifier, wireless phone charging, ambient lighting, puddle lamps and more.