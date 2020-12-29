Nissan Magnite Waiting Period Update – Increases To More Than 9 Months

Nissan Magnite waiting period continues to increase with each passing day

Launched earlier this month, the new Nissan Magnite is off to a blistering start. Bookings are closing in on the 20k mark. This has resulted in huge waiting periods across India – including in major cities. Average waiting period is now 6 months. Nissan Magnite deliveries started a few days ago.

As per latest waiting period released on 28th Dec (yesterday), Magnite waiting is now more than 8 months (32 weeks) for the XE base variant. Magnite XL variant waiting is 24 weeks while that of XV trim is 18-20 weeks. XV Premium trim commands a waiting period of up to 10 weeks.

Magnite Waiting

Speaking about the turbo variants of Magnite, XL variant has waiting of 16-18 weeks while Turbo XV has waiting of 24-26 weeks. Turbo XV Premium waiting is up to 24 weeks while that for the Option variant waiting is more than 28 weeks.

Nissan Magnite Turbo automatic variant waiting is 10 weeks for the XL variant while XV trim waiting is 20 weeks. XV Pre Turbo waiting is 20 weeks while top of the line Turbo XV PRE (O) waiting is 22 weeks. Add 1 month of waiting extra on the above listed waiting periods, if you want the Flare Garnet Red colour. Below is the detailed table detailing the waiting period status of new Nissan Magnite.

Magnite is offered in five variants namely XE, XL, XV, XV Premium and XV Premium (O). Buyers can opt from these exhaustive lists of accessories to spruce up their car in terms of its looks as well as its utility. The company is offering these accessories in the form of packages as well as individually.

List of Accessories Packages

For starters, Nissan is offering an Essential pack at Rs 2,249 for Magnite. The net contents of this package include mud flaps, floor mats, luggage mat, body cover and steering cover.

Other than this, it is offering a Style Pack which consists of front and rear chrome garnish, front and rear bumper corner protectors, tailgate entry guards and a door edge guard. This package is offered at a price of Rs 4,799.

If a buyer seriously wants to decorate his Magnite, he/she can opt for a Premium Pack at Rs 8,999. This package contains a wide range of accessories which include magnetic sun shades, a premium seat cover, seat belt and neck rest, cushion pillow, underbody light, body graphics, splash guard, sidesteps and door visor. All these accessories can be opted for individually as well.

The carmaker is also offering a range of other individual merchandise products such as a dual-port mobile charger, a car freshener and much more priced from Rs 70 to Rs 999. The company has already revealed the contents of the Tech Pack which consists of a wireless phone charger, puddle lamps, air purifier, premium speakers from JBL, ambient mood lighting and LED and illuminated scuff plates. A buyer can get all this at Rs 38,698.