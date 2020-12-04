Nissan Magnite XE Base Variant Cheaper Than Swift – Detailed Walkaround

Priced from just Rs 4.99 lakhs, the base variant of Nissan Magnite has now been detailed

Launched earlier this week at a shockingly low price tag of just Rs 4.99 lakhs, Nissan Magnite has officially entered the sub 4 meter small UV segment in India. Here, it will compete with the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon etc.

Prices of rivals start from Rs 6.71 lakh onwards. This makes Rs 1.72 lakh cheaper than the cheapest rival. Not only that, Magnite is even cheaper than hatchbacks like Maruti Baleno, Tata Altroz – whose prices start from Rs 5.19 lakh onwards. All above prices are ex-sh.

The Cheapest Magnite Variant

Nissan Magnite XE base variant has arrived at dealer showroom and thanks to Youtuber Amar Drayan, here are the detailed photos of the interiors and exteriors of the Magnite that is cheaper than Swift. Though this is the base variant, it is far more loaded in features as compared to competition’s base variant.

Magnite XE Exteriors – It is seen with a halogen headlamp, a chrome finished front grille and bumper, split tail lamps, sporty roof rails of 50 kg capacity, black finished ORVMs and outside door handles, side turn indicators on fender, black molding on rear quarter window and tinted glass at the front, rear and back.

Nissan Magnite XE variant will sit on 16 inch steel wheels with hub cap. It will also receive a short rod roof antenna, rear spoiler with LED high mounted stop lamp and black molding on lower part of doors. The front fender and rear wheel arches are finished in black cladding.

Magnite XE Interior

The three variants of XE, XL and XV see its instrument console finished in a Light Grey color scheme while the top of the line XV Premium variant gets a black colored instrument console. Seats on the XE, XL and XV are finished in an embossed black fabric with Light Grey accents while the XV Premium receives premium embossed black fabric with synthetic leather accents.

There are plenty of storage spaces seen throughout the interiors with glove box storage, front and rear door pockets, central console and rear seat armrests. The storage spaces continue to mobile storage tray in central console, and rear side storage. Only the top two variants of XV and XV premium receive storage at the backs of the front seats.

Interior features also include rear door trims on grey fabric on the XE, XL and XV variants while the XV Premium also gets front door trims in Dark Grey with stitching accents. The door handles are finished in black for the base XE variant while the other three variants receive silver finished door handles and parking brake with chrome, leather and grey stitching.

The steering wheel on all variants are with silver accents and headrests at the front and rear are adjustable. The XV and XV Premium variants receive rear seats in a 60:40 split while this feature is also offered on the XL turbo variant.

Nissan Magnite Safety Features

Safety equipment on all variants of the Nissan Magnite includes dual front airbags, seatbelts with pretensioners and load limiters for driver and passenger, 3 point ELR seat belts and 2.2 point fixed seat belt for passengers at the rear, anti roll bar, rear parking sensors, immobilizer and child lock. It also includes automatic warning hazard on heavy braking, seat belt reminder and rear window defogger along with ABS and EBD.

Higher end variants receive ISOFIX child seat mounts, central door lock for driver side, speed sensing lock, impact sensing unlock, rear camera with projection. The turbo variants receive vehicle dynamic control, hill start assist, traction control and hydraulic brake assist. Top end variant of XV Premium gets added safety equipment in the form of around view monitor, tyre pressure monitor and i-Key hands free system.

Braking is via disc brakes in the front and drum brakes at the rear and suspension will include MacPherson strut in front and twin tube telescopic shocks at the rear.

