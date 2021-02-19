Nissan Magnite XE Variant Modified – New Alloys, Touchscreen, Red Interiors

Aftermarket Car Accessory Dealers in Surat have the Nissan Magnite more premium that its top spec variant

The Nissan Magnite was launched in India in December 2020. It has carved a niche for itself in the segment and was the sole reason behind the company’s YoY growth of 185 percent recorded in Jan 2021.

Modified Nissan Magnite examples have started doing the rounds and the latest is from Shah Car Décor of Surat. This is a base variant of the Nissan Magnite that gets some exterior and interior dressing to make it look even better than the top spec model. It gets exterior and interior design updates in a striking colour scheme of Cherry Red and Black with Silver accents lending it a sporty stance.

Exterior and Interior Modifications

The Nissan Magnite built by Shah Car Décor gets a new front grille in a silver and red combination. It also sits on 16 inch alloy wheels finished with a red strip, gloss black finished side mirrors and LED side indicators.

The bumper is also further accentuated in red and silver and headlamps are LED units while new puddle lamps have been added. Brake calipers also receive a red finish as does the shark fin antenna. The roof, ORVMs and A Pillars get a gloss black color scheme and side cladding on rear doors are seen in red.

The cherry red, black and silver colour scheme continues to the cabin. The seats are in full bucket style with quilting and sport the red and black scheme with matching headrests. Door panels, gear lever and steering wheel also receive the cherry and black scheme and the dashboard is in an all red scheme with silver accents.

The after-market modifiers have also added an android infotainment system and a 10.25 inch touchscreen to the base variant of the Nissan Magnite along with reverse parking camera. 7D floor mats and ambient lighting with starlit headliner are also a part of the makeover as per customers’ demands.

No Change in Mechanics

The modified Nissan Magnite base XE variant continues to be powered by a 1.0 liter, naturally aspirated, in-line 3-cyl petrol engine that offers 72 hp power and 96 Nm torque mated to a 5 speed automatic gearbox.

Shah Car Décor has also not revealed the cost of these modifications. However, the stock model of the Magnite XE is priced at Rs.5.49 (ex-showroom). The company has also introduced a Tech Pack as an option and priced at Rs.38,000. This includes ambient lighting, premium music system and wireless charging, etc and is presented in both single tone and dual tone color options.

Bookings of the Magnite sub compact SUV stand at 32,000. Noting this high demand Nissan is said to be adding 1000 added employees and a third shift at its manufacturing unit so as to reduce waiting period which currently stands up to 10 months.