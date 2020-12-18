Nissan Magnite XE Variant In Huge Demand – Waiting Crosses 6 Months

In just a few days, Magnite XE base variant waiting period has doubled from 3 moths to 6 months

Nissan Magnite sent shockwaves to other subcompact UVs when it launched its Magnite earlier this month at disruptive pricing. At a starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh, Magnite is by far the most affordable sub-4 metre UV in the Indian market.

This has resulted in the Magnite getting an overwhelming response, probably the first Nissan to get such a welcome in India till date. Dealer source have revealed that many have booked the entry level XE variant, which has resulted in the waiting period for the XE variant to even cross 6 months. It has even crossed 8 months in select regions of India.

Bookings At 10k+

Magnite bookings has already crossed the 10,000 mark, even before the start of deliveries. Customer deliveries are expected to start in the second half of Jan 2021 while dealer allotment is scheduled for end of this month.

Just a few days back, we had posted about Magnite waiting period. On Dec 9, waiting period of Magnite XE was more than 12 weeks / 3 months. On 14th Dec, this has increased to more than 24 weeks / 6 months. Below is the latest waiting period of Nissan Magnite.

Magnite Variants and Colour Options

The Nissan Magnite will be presented in four variants of XE, XL, XV and XV Premium. It will receive 8 colour options with 5 being monotone and 3 dual tones. Monotone colours include Onyx Black, Sandstone Brown, Flare Garnet Red, Blade Silver and Storm White. The 3 dual-tone options are Vivid Blue/ Storm White, Flare Garnet Red/Onyx Black, and Pearl White/Onyx Black. Nissan has also detailed a new Garet Red 4 coat paint scheme that takes on different hues under varying light conditions.

Exterior features on the Nissan Magnite XL variant sees a set of sleek halogen headlamps, chrome finished front grille and front bumper, silver skid plates on the front and rear bumpers, roof rails with 50 kg load capacity, coloured ORVMs with side indicators, body colored door handles, split tail lamps and tinted glass at the front, rear and back.

XL Magnite Turbo and CVT variants receive their respective Turbo and CVT emblems. The Nissan Magnite XL variant also sits on 16 inch steel wheels but finished in a dual tone cover. As was seen on the base trim, the XL variant also gets a short rod roof antenna, LED high mounted stop lamp on rear spoiler and door molding finished in black along with front fender and rear wheel arches in black cladding.

Nissan Magnite XV variant gets halogen headlamps, LED DRLs, wide split signature tail lamps, a chrome finished front grille, body coloured bumpers at the front and rear and silver skid plated on front and rear bumpers. As was seen on the two other variants, roof rails are also of 50 kg load capacity while there is a Nissan Magnite chrome signature on fender finisher.

Coloured ORVMs with turn indicators, chrome finished outside door handles, rear quarter windows with black molding and tinted glass on front rear and back are also a part of its exterior makeup. To set the Magnite XV variant apart are 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

Top of the line Nissan Magnite XV Premium stands out with LED Bi Projector headlamps and LED turn indicators. Like its other counterparts it sees a manual levelizer, LED DRLs, body colored bumpers and all other features as seen on the other three trims and sits on 16 inch diamond cut alloy wheels.