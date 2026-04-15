Nissan NX8 Electric SUV Debuts – 81 kWh, 4.8 m, EREV Range 1450 Kms, Yuan 150k (Rs 21 L)

Dongfeng Nissan Passenger Vehicle Company has revealed the new NX8 SUV for the Chinese market. Positioned between Rogue and Pathfinder, NX8 becomes the third model in Nissan’s N Series lineup after N6 and N7. The SUV is offered with both fully electric (BEV) and Extended Range EV (EREV) powertrain options, with a claimed combined range of up to 1,450 km.

Dimensions, Design And Features

Nissan NX8 measures 4,870 mm in length, 1,920 mm in width and 1,680 mm in height, with a 2,917 mm wheelbase. This makes it longer than Rogue (X-Trail) while slightly shorter than Pathfinder, with a comparable wheelbase aimed at maximising cabin space.

It follows Nissan’s latest V-Motion design language with a clean, closed-off front fascia, full-width DRLs and split headlamp setup. At the rear, it gets sleek OLED tail lamps, while flush door handles and smooth body panels help improve aerodynamics.

The cabin is designed with a strong focus on comfort and tech. It gets dual 15.6-inch infotainment screens, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295P chipset. Higher variants are expected to offer a large augmented reality head-up display.

Key highlights include zero gravity seats with massage, heating and ventilation, along with reclining front seats that can extend into a lounge-like setup. Additional features include a 25-speaker audio system, AI-based voice interaction across four zones, onboard refrigerator and a small heating and cooling compartment. The BEV version also gets a frunk along with underfloor boot storage.

On the safety front, NX8 is equipped with an advanced driver assistance system developed with Momenta, supported by up to 29 sensors including a roof-mounted LiDAR unit. A battery monitoring system sourced from CATL is also part of the package.

Powertrain Options

The BEV version of NX8 is offered with single motor options producing 215 kW (288 hp) and 250 kW (335 hp), paired with an 81 kWh battery pack. It delivers a claimed CLTC range of up to 650 km and supports ultra-fast charging speeds of up to 463 kW, enabling 10% to 80% charge in around 12 minutes.

The EREV variant combines a 1.5L petrol engine with a 250 kW (335 hp) electric motor. It offers up to 310 km pure electric range, while total combined range is claimed at 1,450 km. Deliveries for the BEV version have already commenced, while the EREV variant is expected to follow soon.

Strong Initial Response

The NX8 has already received over 8,000 bookings within 30 minutes of opening, indicating strong demand in the Chinese market. Pricing ranges from Yuan 149,900 to Yuan209,900 (approx Rs 20.53 lakh to $7.38 lakh), positioning it as a value-focused offering in its segment. With aggressive pricing, long range figures, high charging speeds and a feature-loaded package, NX8 is positioned as a high-value offering in China’s competitive EV SUV space.