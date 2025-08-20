Nissan, Renault Sales Breakup July 2025 – Magnite, Triber, Kiger, Kwid

Renault and Nissan Sales July 2025 – Both Face YoY Decline, Nissan Shows MoM Growth

Renault and Nissan, two automakers with relatively limited product portfolios in India, recorded weaker sales performance in July 2025. Both brands cited intensifying competition and shifting customer preferences as key reasons for the decline.

Nissan India Sales – July 2025

Nissan’s sales continued to rely entirely on the Magnite, which registered 1,420 units last month. This marked a 29.39% YoY decline compared to 2,011 units sold in July 2024, translating to a volume drop of 591 units. On a more positive note, MoM sales improved by 8.15% from 1,313 units sold in June 2025.

Nissan India is also preparing for a product portfolio expansion. The company is currently testing a new C-segment SUV, based on the Renault Duster. Expected to launch in early 2026, the SUV will share engines and features with the Duster while helping Nissan strengthen its presence in the competitive midsize SUV space.

Renault India Sales – July 2025

Renault India stood at No. 11 in the OEM rankings for July 2025, just ahead of Nissan. The company reported 2,575 units sold, down 9.07% YoY (2,832 units in July 2024) and 1.90% MoM (2,625 units in June 2025).

Among individual models, the Renault Triber emerged as the company’s star performer. Triber sales surged 36.38% YoY to 1,987 units (from 1,457 in July 2024) and also grew 39.83% MoM (from 1,421 in June 2025). With this, Triber commanded a 77.17% share of Renault’s portfolio, a sharp rise from 54.13% in June 2025.

The Kiger was placed second with 323 units sold in July 2025, but it witnessed steep declines of 60.12% YoY and 57.22% MoM. Renault Kwid sales were also low at 265 units, down 53.10% YoY and 40.98% MoM.

After introducing the Triber facelift last month, Renault is now gearing up for the Kiger facelift, scheduled for launch on 24th August 2025. The updated Kiger will feature cosmetic enhancements, refreshed interiors, and added safety features, though it will continue with the same engine lineup.