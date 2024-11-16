Nissan, Renault Sales Breakup Oct 2024 – Magnite, X-Trail, Triber, Kiger, Kwid

Nissan Magnite topped the company sales charts while it was the Renault Triber that saw highest sales in Oct 2024

Sales of both Nissan and Renault improved in Oct 2024 boosted by festive demand. Nissan has posted a 21% YoY and 48% MoM growth to 3,121 units. Renault sales remained flat in Oct 2024 while it saw a 20% MoM improvement to 3,870 units.

Nissan Sales Oct 2024

In Oct 2024, Nissan saw sales of 3,121 units. This was a 21% YoY growth from 2,573 units sold in Oct 2023. Its MoM sales performance was even better with a 48% growth form 2,113 unit sales of Sep 2024.

Nissan had the Magnite in top position last month with 3,119 unit sales showing off a 21% YoY growth over 2,573 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales also improved by 49% from 2,100 units sold in Sep 2024. The new Magnite facelift, launched in early October 2024 brought with it some improvements in terms of its exterior designs while it saw a host of interior updates along with a Sunrise Copper Orange colour scheme.

Nissan also has the X-Trail in its portfolio which added just 2 units to total sales over 13 units sold in Sep 2024. Nissan X-Trail was also launched in a new avatar in August 2024. It comes in as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

Renault Sales Oct 2024

Renault India has seen flat YoY sales in Oct 2024. Sales which had stood at 3,861 units in Oct 2023 grew to 3,870 units in the past month. It was however a 20% MoM growth over 3,217 units sold in Sep 2024.

Renault had the Triber, Kiger and Kwid in its current portfolio. This will soon be expanded with the 2025 Renault Duster. The new Duster which is currently on test is scheduled to launch sometime next year.

Renault had the Triber as its best-selling model last month. It accounted for sales of 2,111 units in Oct 2024, a 1% YoY improvement from 2,080 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales saw a 37% increase over 1,538 units sold in Sep 2024.

At No. 2 was the Kiger with 1,053 unit sales in Oct 2024. This was a 15% YoY and 7% MoM growth from 912 units and 988 units sold in Oct 2023 and Sep 2024 respectively. The Kwid followed with 706 unit sales last month. This related to a 19% YoY decline over 869 units sold in Oct 2023. MoM sales improved by 2% from 691 units sold in Sep 2024.