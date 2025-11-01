Nissan Sales October 2025 Saw MoM Growth – 3 New Cars Announced

The new Nissan Magnite played a major role in augmenting both domestic sales and exports in October 2025

Nissan Motor India has reported total sales of 9,675 units in October 2025. In domestic markets, sales stood at 2,402 units while exports grew to 7,273 units. In domestic markets, sales improved by 45% month-on-month (MoM) over sales in Sept 2025. However, 3,121 units were sold in October 2024, leading to a YoY decline in domestic sales.

Strong festive demand boosted sales while recent GST rate cut led to a significant price reduction for the Nissan Magnite. Prices were reduced by upto Rs 1 lakh on top spec variants. Introduction of the New Nissan Magnite KURO Special Edition in a Metallic Grey color was also a major attraction.

Nissan Sales October 2025

The new Nissan Magnite, is the only mainstream model in the company portfolio in India. However, the company, that has a varied range of models for exports, recently clocked 1.2 million units exported. This was a Nissan Magnite SUV that was shipped from the Kamarajar port in Tamil Nadu to GCC market.

This further strengthened the company’s “Make in India, Make for the World” philosophy. Nissan exports models to around 65 countries across Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Southeast Asia regions, both in LHD and RHD configurations. Nissan also plans launch of two new vehicles in India.

While one model is planned in the sub-4m MPV segment, the other will be offered as a compact SUV. Recent spy shots show off some of the features on the upcoming MPV with launch set for some time in 2026. The compact SUV, will be the Nissan Tekton, which will enter this space to take on the Creta, Seltos, G Vitara, Curvv and Victoris.

Statement from Nissan Motor India

Speaking of the company’s sales through October 2025, Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said: October has been a good month for Automotive Industry as well as Nissan Motor India, driven by festive cheer supported by the GST rationalization announced by the Govt. of India. The Nissan Magnite—our award-winning, GNCAP 5-star rated SUV with 40 standard safety features—continues to resonate strongly with customers nationwide. The added value of our 10-year Extended Warranty and GST benefits has further enhanced its appeal.

The enthusiastic response to the KURO Special Edition and the new Metallic Grey variant reflects the deep emotional connection our customers share with the Nissan brand. Recently we’ve also expanded our CNG retrofitment program to include the Magnite BR10 EZ-Shift (AMT), offering an even greater flexibility and value to customers. We have been consistently focusing on month-on-month reduction in dealer inventory leading into the festive season, reflecting improved retail momentum and supply alignment.

NMIPL Network is now expanding to welcome the exciting upcoming product launches, which includes the much-awaited Nissan Tekton, a 7-seater B-MPV, and a 7-seater C-SUV with Dealer partners who are well-prepared and optimistic, anticipating a strong boost in customer engagement. With an expanding dealer network and a clear focus on delivering consistent brand experience, innovative & accessible mobility solutions, Nissan remains committed to delighting customers across India and in 65+ export markets under our ‘One Car, One World’ strategy.”