Nissan Tekton Base Variant Spied In Pune – ARAI Homologation Before Launch

Tekton was originally planned for debut on 4th Feb 2026, but that did not happen due to unknown reason

Nissan is working on the Tekton SUV, positioned in the 4.2m to 4.5m SUV segment. It is based on the same platform as the new-gen Renault Duster. Test mules have been regularly spotted wearing full camouflage. Latest spy shots are from Pimpri near Pune, revealing the SUV’s road presence and overall exterior profile. Let’s check out the details.

Tekton base variant spied

Spy shots are credited to automotive enthusiast Nilabjya Choudhury. In the images, one can see the side and rear profile of the test vehicle. It is likely that the SUV is undergoing ARAI homologation tests ahead of its launch. Tekton appears significantly taller than the Maruti Baleno that is driving alongside it. Dimensionally, the Tekton will be around the same size as the new Duster. The latter is 4,345 mm long, 1,815 mm wide, 1,703 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,657 mm.

With the Tekton spotted with steel wheels, this is likely to be the base variant. It misses out on features such as a sunroof and a rear wiper. Other key features include squared wheel arches, C-pillar mounted rear door handles and a curvy roofline. At the rear, Tekton has a prominent roof mounted spoiler, a raked windshield, distinctive C-shaped taillamps in a connected format and a prominent bumper.

While the front fascia is not captured in these images, it is known that the Tekton has top-mounted LED DRLs and a full-width LED bar. Other key features include sharp LED headlamps, a rectangular grille, twin full-width chrome bars with the Nissan logo in the centre, and rugged bumper corner protectors. The SUV features a sculpted bonnet and prominent TEKTON 3D badging in large lettering.

Performance, specs

Nissan Tekton will be sharing the engine options with the new Duster. The base variants are expected to get the 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine that generates 100 PS and 160 Nm of torque. It is paired with a manual transmission. This engine is engineered for both city drives and highway cruising.

With the higher variants of the Tekton, users will be able to choose from the 1.3-litre turbo petrol TCe 160 and the strong hybrid E-Tech 160. The 1.3-litre unit generates 163 PS and 280 Nm of torque, making it the most powerful in its class. This engine is offered with transmission choices of a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed DCT. The strong hybrid powertrain utilizes a 1.8-litre petrol engine and a 1.4 kWh battery pack. It will be introduced at a later date.

Interior, equipment

While Tekton will have a distinctive dashboard, upholstery and interior theme, a number of parts will be shared with the new Duster. Top variants of the Tekton SUV could get features such as a dual-screen setup for the infotainment and instrument cluster, a panoramic sunroof, front ventilated seats, air filter with AQI display, automatic dual zone air conditioning and wireless smartphone charging. A comprehensive ADAS suite will be part of the safety package.