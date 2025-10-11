Nissan Tekton C SUV – Everything We Know About The Creta Rival

What comes to your mind when you hear the word Tekton? The most probable answer is Earth’s massive Tectonic plates that can quake everything. Quite literally. Nissan Tekton seems to have a similar agenda to quake the C SUV segment with its boxy silhouette and sheer presence. It will rival Creta, Seltos, Grand Vitara, Urban Cruiser, Victoris, Curvv, Elevate, Astor, Kushaq, Taigun, Aircross SUV and Basalt.

Nissan Tekton is expected to have feature-packed interiors along with its dominating presence. There have been a host of spy shot instances for Nissan Tekton. These spy shots have revealed quite a lot of details about this upcoming C SUV. Here is everything we know about Nissan’s next big thing in India, the Tekton.

1. Dominating road presence

We have to start with the way it looks. It comes off as boxy, upright and in your face. Accentuating this appeal are upright stance, muscular clamshell bonnet, wide rear haunches, chunky body claddings, large TEKTON lettering and more. It is also elegant at the same time, with connected LED DRL and connected LED tail lights along with chrome highlighting on the grille.

2. Widest-in-segment 225-section tyres

Previous spy shots have confirmed that upcoming Nissan Tekton C SUV will come equipped with large 18-inch alloy wheels, wrapped with widest-in-segment 225-section tyres. Even the lower variants with 17-inch steel wheels get 225-section tyres. Nissan Tekton breaks the barrier of 215-section tyres which most B SUV and C SUV in India comes with, except for Jeep Compass, which is not considered in the C SUV space owing to its premium price tag.

3. Premium interiors

Nissan has revealed some parts of Tekton’s dashboard. We can see a layered dashboard with Rose Gold inlays, soft touch materials with stitching, ambient lighting and more. Recent spy shots of a lower variant of Nissan Tekton with decent equipment levels. We can see a large infotainment screen along with fully digital instrument cluster, steering mounted audio and cruise control, among others.

4. Hybrid and AWD options

Based on the CMF-B platform shared between Renault and Nissan, Tekton will come equipped with Petrol and Hybrid powertrains. Strong Hybrid on higher variants. Also an option with higher variants will be AWD layout for off-road enthusiasts. Only the Maruti Suzuki and Toyota offerings in this segment offer Hybrid and AWD options.

5. 7-Seater version planned

Alongside Nissan Tekton, the company is planning a 7-seater version of this vehicle to take on the likes of Alcazar, Carens Clavis and others. It will share the same platform of Renault Duster’s 7-seater counterpart called Boreal. Will there be 6S variants with two captain chairs in second-row? Only time will tell.

6. Launch timeline

With a major shift in current strategies, Nissan Motor India will expand its portfolio and re-establish its presence in C SUV space with the upcoming Tekton SUV. Launch will happen in 2026 close to Renault Duster and a year or so later, the 7-seater version will roll out.