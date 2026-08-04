Nissan Tekton Enters India Book Of Records With Largest Single-Model 4W Convoy To Leh

Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd has just entered the India Book Of Records and has created a unique accolade for itself with their latest Tekton SUV. Nissan organised an extensive and thrilling media drive event for their newest offering, the Tekton.

As part of the media drive, automotive media, including us, were part of a 60 vehicle convoy consisting of all Tekton SUVs from Chandigarh to Leh city. This drive has made its way into India Book Of Records for “largest convoy of a single-model four-wheeler to reach Leh” consisting of 60 Tekton SUVs across a 700+ km drive through the mighty and formidable Himalayas.

Nissan Tekton India Book Of Records

The journey began from Chandigarh to Manali to Zanskar Valley and then ended at Leh city. All 60 Nissan Tekton SUVs covered a total distance of over 700 km across this epic journey across a multitude of altitudes. Starting from 1,053 feet in Chandigarh and touched Shinku La Pass at 16,703 feet in altitude and then descended to Leh at 11,480 feet above sea level.

This expedition took all 60 Nissan Tekton SUVs across some of the most treacherous terrains on earth in the mighty Himalayas. We went through changing weather conditions and high-altitude terrains across lush green mountains to ice-clad mountain passes. For three days, we put the Tekton through its paces in challenging situations and it passed with flying colours.

Organizing a media drive like this for three days in terrains like the Himalayas for over 700 km shows just how much trust Nissan has on the new Tekton. Powered by a duo of Turbo Petrol engine options, Nissan Tekton showed mechanical soundness and offered a decent punch in high altitude terrains.

In terms of pricing, Nissan Tekton prices start from Rs 10.5 lakh for variants equipped with a 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine and go till Rs 18.6 lakh for variants equipped with a segment’s most powerful 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine. The former is only mated to a 6-speed manual, while the latter gets a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed wet DCT.

Statement from Nissan Motor India

Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, said, “Entering the India Book of Records with the all-new Nissan TEKTON is a proud moment for Nissan Motor India and a fitting celebration of our 75-year SUV excellence. While the record is significant, what makes the achievement especially meaningful is what it represents.

Sixty TEKTON SUVs successfully completed a demanding Himalayan drive, demonstrating the vehicle’s capability, durability and engineering strength in real-world conditions. This milestone reflects Nissan’s commitment to delivering premium SUVs that give customers confidence wherever their journeys take them. It also reinforces our belief in the all-new TEKTON as a vehicle engineered to perform across India’s diverse driving environments.”