Nissan Tekton Mid-Size SUV Debut Date 9th July – Petrol, Hybrid

After a rather long wait, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd will finally expand its single SUV portfolio (in mainstream segment) to incorporate a shiny new mid-size SUV (C Segment). We’re talking about the Nissan Tekton, which should have debuted on 4th of February after the global debut of Renault Duster on January 26th.

However, Nissan Tekton now has a new debut date, which is set for July 9th, 2026. With the Tekton, Nissan will compete in India’s highest contended segment and will be the 15th offering in the cut-throat mid-size SUV space.

Nissan Tekton Debut Date

The Nissan’s counterpart of Renault Duster will be called Tekton and it will make a grand debut for the Indian market on 9th of July, 2026. This will be Nissan’s third offering in this segment to date after Terrano and the more premium Kicks. Like Terrano, Nissan Tekton will be a badge engineered version of new Duster, which has been well received by Indian audience.

In terms of design, Nissan Tekton aims to create a distinct identity by offering a more premium aesthetic, while Duster goes all-out on butchness. The bull-bar like Silver element on Tekton is smaller and there are more body coloured elements. Tekton’s grille is visually larger and it also gets a healthier dose of chrome for that classy vibe.

Tekton will get LED connected DRLs and tail lights and a Nissan logo in the centre. At the sides, both Renault Duster and Nissan Tekton will share a common silhouette with traditional SUV proportions and an upright stance. Ground clearance is likely to be the same at 212 mm, but Tekton gets a new design for its 18-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 225-section tyres.

What to expect?

On the inside, Nissan Tekton could employ a new dashboard layout, new materials and colour themes. However, core functionalities are likely to be retained. These include the 10.1-inch infotainment screen with Google built-in, 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster, dual zone automatic climate control, powered and ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and more.

Even the safety features including Level-2 ADAS along with 360-degree cameras, auto headlights and wipers are likely to be carried forward too. Just like Duster, Nissan Tekton will come with a 1.0L Turbo Petrol engine as standard and higher-spec trims will get the more powerful 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine. A Hybrid powertrain with a 1.8L engine and 1.4 kWh battery pack will be in the mix too.