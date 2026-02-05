Nissan Tekton Spied Testing With Full Camouflage – Launch Postponed

Just yesterday, Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd (NMIPL) announced the launch date of Gravite sub 4m three-row seven-seater MPV on its social media handles. Gravite was supposed to launch on January 21st, but is now postponed to February 17th, as per latest official details.

Something similar has happened to Nissan Tekton as well, which is the company’s upcoming 4.2m to 4.4m SUV. It was supposed to break covers yesterday, on 4th February, but was not the case. Test mules of Nissan Tekton continue to be spied under testing and here is what the latest spy shots, credited to automotive enthusiast Rohit Kovili, show about this upcoming SUV.

Nissan Tekton Spied Testing

Tekton would be Nissan’s big bet in the Indian market after the company closed its account in 4.2m to 4.4m SUV space when Kicks was discontinued in 2023. Nissan Tekton will be vastly based on Renault’s Duster platform which is also launching in the Indian market in the coming months.

When launched, Renault Duster will be 14th and Nissan Tekton will be 15th contender in this highly contested cut-throat segment. In the latest spy shots took at Hosur road near Electronic City, Bengaluru, we can see that Tekton is still fully camouflaged. This looks like it is a top-spec model with 18-inch alloy wheels and 225-section wide tyres.

When compared to Duster, Tekton will offer a unique fascia with a more sophisticated look with connected LED DRLs that is tastefully done. There might be less cladding with Tekton, which looks more premium. Headlight and tail lights may be unique to Tekton, but fog lights could be shared between both vehicles.

On the inside, Nissan Tekton might have a unique dashboard with its own textures and colour themes to set it apart from Duster. Features are likely to be similar between both cars, which is not a bad thing. 10-inch Google OS infotainment screen, 10.25-inch TFT instrument cluster, dual-zone climate control, ventilated seats, pano sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, 360-cameras and others could be part of the package.

Specs & Engines

Similar to Duster, Nissan Tekton may offer a 700L boot (when loaded to the roof), spacious cabin and a high 212 mm ground clearance. Powering Tekton will be similar engines as Duster – a 1.0L 100 PS Turbo Petrol, a 1.3L 163 PS Turbo Petrol and a 1.8L 160 PS Petrol Hybrid with a 1.4 kWh battery pack.

While an exact launch timeline is yet to be announced by Nissan Motor India Pvt Ltd, one can speculate that Tekton might be launched in the near future. Soon after Duster, perhaps. Pricing could be in the same ball park as Duster’s too.