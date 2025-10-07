Nissan Tekton SUV Officially Revealed – Bold New Design, India Launch in 2026

Nissan Motor India has officially revealed the name of its upcoming C-segment SUV for India — Nissan Tekton. Alongside the name reveal, the brand has also shared a series of design teasers, giving a closer look at the production-ready model. The SUV has already been showcased to dealers and is set for a market launch in Q2 2026.

Design and Exterior Details

The Nissan Tekton showcases a bold and muscular stance with a flat bonnet, upright proportions, and a wide, modern front fascia. Its LED DRL signature stretches across the width of the SUV, complementing the Nissan logo at the centre. The split headlamp setup with vertical LED clusters and a rugged front bumper underline its SUV appeal.

At the rear, the Tekton features a connected LED tail-light bar and squared tail lamps, much like the design seen on recent Nissan global models. The rear spoiler and large alloy wheels give it a dynamic, premium SUV look.

Interior and Features

The interior teaser highlights a sleek, layered dashboard design with ambient lighting and a full-width trim insert finished in brushed metal. Nissan is expected to offer a large touchscreen infotainment unit, a fully digital driver’s display, wireless smartphone connectivity, ventilated seats, 360 camera, ADAS suite, and premium upholstery.

Platform and Powertrain Expectation

Nissan Tekton will share its platform with the upcoming Renault Duster, both built on the CMF-B architecture. For India, the Tekton is expected to be offered with petrol and hybrid powertrains, with strong hybrid technology on higher variants. Nissan is also evaluating AWD for top-spec models, positioning the Tekton as a capable and premium rival to Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, and Toyota Hyryder.

Launch and Outlook

The Nissan Tekton marks a major step in Nissan’s India growth strategy, which includes multiple new launches over the next two years. After the Tekton, a 7-seater SUV sharing platform with the Renault Bigster (Boreal) is also planned. With a design that blends modern Nissan DNA with India-focused practicality, the Tekton aims to redefine Nissan’s position in the Indian SUV market when it arrives in mid-2026.

Alfonso Albaisa, Corporate Executive, Nissan Motor Co., Ltd says, “The All-New Nissan Tekton draws its design inspiration from our legendary Nissan Patrol. It is designed to disrupt, dominate, and deliver everything today’s modern Indian consumer desires. Imposing, stylish, and built to set a new benchmark in India and beyond, the design and build quality are distinctly Nissan—embodying the best of Nissan’s SUV DNA.”

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor in India, comments, “The All-New Nissan Tekton is going to be at the centre of the Nissan’s resurgence story and offers a glimpse into the future of our product portfolio in the country. With its commanding stance, bold looks and premium interiors, we are confident that it will be a segment disruptor, appealing to customers seeking a robust yet refined C-SUV. This model will spearhead Nissan’s growth story in India.”