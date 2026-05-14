Nissan Tekton Tail Light Arrives In Aftermarket Before Launch

After the discontinuation of Kicks C SUV, Nissan Motor India has been working to fill that spot. This is where the upcoming Nissan Tekton comes into action. This SUV was supposed to debut on 4th February after Duster debuted on 26th January. That didn’t happen and the debut was pushed to mid 2026.

Ahead of its global debut, a rather interesting development has unfolded regarding Nissan Tekton’s tail lights. Even before a formal launch or debut, Nissan Tekton LED tail lights have leaked and as per the source, available to purchase on popular B2B business marketplace, IndiaMART. Let’s take a closer look.

Nissan Tekton Tail Lights Leaked

The company is set to launch their next C Segment 4.2m to 4.5m SUV in the country. Called Nissan Tekton, this upcoming SUV will share its underpinnings with the well-received Renault Duster. Ahead of its launch, Nissan Tekton’s LED tail lights have leaked, as seen in the video by JUNAID IBN AL ABBAS.

In this 6 second video, we can see the LED tail light assembly of upcoming Nissan Tekton SUV. It looks like it is for the right side, consisting of C-shaped LED signature for the brake lights along with LED turn indicators and LED reversing lights. This assembly reminds us of Renault Duster’s LED tail lights, but has unique LED signature and lighting elements.

As per the source, these tail lights can be purchased on popular B2B business marketplace, IndiaMART. The person who uploaded the video, also shared his contact details and Delhi address on video sharing platform, YouTube. These sort of leaks of headlights and tail lights have happened before with Maruti Suzuki too.

When Will Tekton Launch?

Nissan Tekton and Renault Duster had been spied testing together and they were supposed to be debuted and launched around the same time. Nissan Tekton was supposed to debut on May 4th after Duster’s January 26th debut, but has not materialised yet. Duster was launched on March 17th and Nissan Tekton is yet to be launched.

Like Renault Duster and Nissan Terrano in the past, current Duster and Tekton SUVs will share their platform, equipment technology and much of the silhouette, while offering slightly different design ethos. Nissan Tekton looks slightly more premium with its chrome dose, while Duster comes of as intimidating.

Both are expected to share the same interiors and Tekton might take a unique approach to some of the dashboard. Expected features include 18-inch alloy wheels, 225-section tyres, powered tailgate, up to 700L boot, LED lighting all around, panoramic sunroof, Level-2 ADAS, 360-degree camera, Google built in and the same 1.0L Turbo and 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine options.

Source