Nissan Terrano PHEV and Urban SUV PHEV Concepts Revealed

Nissan has unveiled two new SUV concepts at the Beijing Auto Show – the Urban SUV PHEV and the Terrano PHEV. These concepts preview upcoming production models that will arrive within the next year, with at least one of them planned for global markets. Production versions of Nissan’s new concepts are expected within the next year, as the company continues to expand its new energy vehicle (NEV) portfolio for China.

The company has been aggressively expanding its NEV lineup in China, with recent introductions including models like N7, Frontier Pro PHEV, N6 and NX8. With these new concepts, Nissan is targeting both urban buyers and off-road enthusiasts.

Nissan Terrano PHEV Concept

The Terrano PHEV concept marks the return of the Terrano nameplate, which was earlier sold in markets like India. However, this new version takes a completely different approach, evolving into a larger, more rugged SUV positioned above X-Trail and below Patrol in Nissan’s lineup.

In concept form, the Terrano showcases a bold and muscular design with strong off-road intent. It gets a tall stance, squared wheel arches, chunky tyres, skid plates, roof rails and a rear-mounted spare wheel. Additional elements like tow hooks, rock sliders and auxiliary lighting further highlight its adventure-focused character.

The front fascia features a dominant grille, LED lighting elements and illuminated branding, giving it a commanding road presence. At the rear, the design continues with a rugged bumper setup and integrated lighting.

Under the skin, the Terrano PHEV is expected to share its platform with the Frontier Pro PHEV, developed in partnership with Dongfeng. This suggests a plug-in hybrid powertrain combining a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor, delivering a combined output of around 429 hp and 800 Nm of torque.

Nissan Urban SUV PHEV Concept

The Urban SUV PHEV concept is aimed at younger, city-focused customers. It draws inspiration from the NX8 and showcases Nissan’s evolving design direction for future SUVs. Finished in a youthful mauve shade, the concept features a sleek and aerodynamic profile.

Key highlights include split headlamp setup with sharp LED elements, an illuminated Nissan logo, sculpted bumpers, and a coupe-like sloping roofline. The design is further enhanced by blacked-out pillars, flush surfaces and connected LED tail lamps at the rear.

Other notable elements include digital wing mirrors and the absence of traditional door handles, giving it a clean and futuristic look. While technical specifications remain limited, the Urban SUV will use a plug-in hybrid setup combining an internal combustion engine with electric propulsion. A production version is expected within the next year.

Global Ambitions

Nissan has confirmed that the production version of the Terrano PHEV will not be limited to China and will be introduced in select global markets. This positions it as a key product in Nissan’s future SUV strategy, potentially taking on models like Toyota Land Cruiser 250 in certain markets. With production models expected within a year, these concepts underline Nissan’s focus on expanding its electrified SUV lineup across multiple segments.

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