Nissan X-Trail 7 Seater SUV New Teaser – ADAS, Dual Pane Sunroof, Dual Zone AC

Brought to India via the CBU route, Nissan X-Trail will attract high taxes, resulting in prices of around Rs 40-45 lakh

Although Nissan currently sells only the Magnite in India, there are plans to introduce multiple new models. The Renault-Nissan alliance is bullish on the Indian market and has committed investments worth around Rs 5,300 crore. One of the upcoming products is the X-Trail SUV.

Nissan X-Trail India-spec model – Key details

In production since 2000, Nissan X-Trail is currently in its fourth generation. The latest-gen model was launched across multiple international markets in 2021. In select markets, the X-Trail is also on sale as the Nissan Rogue. It is based on the Renault–Nissan CMF-CD platform. Dimensions are 4,681 mm long, 1,840 mm wide, 1,730 mm tall and a wheelbase of 2,706 mm.

India-spec Nissan X-Trail will be utilizing a 1.5-litre, 3-cylinder, turbo petrol engine. It will be mated to a CVT gearbox. The latest teaser released by Nissan clearly reveals the presence of an automatic gearbox. Various other features are evident such as a leatherette three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. There’s cruise control, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function and drive modes.

X-Trail in India will be offered with three row seating. A bench seat in the middle and 2 more seats in the third row will allow space for seven passengers. Some of the key features include a large touchscreen infotainment system, dual-zone climate control and a dual-pane sunroof. The teaser also reveals the presence of keyless entry, push button start/stop, a digital instrument console and a wireless smartphone charger.

Safety, ADAS and connectivity features

Nissan X-Trail will be equipped with a comprehensive range of safety features. ADAS kit will include features such as intelligent emergency braking, forward collision warning, adaptive LED headlights, deviation alarm, road sign detection, lane departure warning and prevention, rear side collision warning and prevention, parking assist, reverse vehicle detection alarm and emergency stop signal. With NissanConnect suite, users will be able to access a range of remote functions. Users can discover various places along their journey via voice commands.

Mode details about Nissan X-Trail will be revealed in the coming days. Although X-Trail is similar to the Tata Harrier in size, the SUV will be positioned as a premium product. Also, the CBU route will push prices, pitting X-Trail against the likes of Skoda Kodiaq, Jeep Meridian, Hyundai Tucson and MG Gloster.

Other upcoming Nissan cars

Beyond X-Trail, there are other Nissan vehicles that will be launched in India soon. For example, a sub-4-meter, 7-seater MPV based on the Magnite is under development. Then there’s Juke, a 4.2-meter-long SUV that will take on popular SUVs in the compact SUV segment. Nissan will also bring Qashqai to India, a Compass-sized 4.4-meter-long SUV.

Nissan also has plans to develop India as a major production hub for export markets. The company is already doing quite well in the export segment. Earlier this month, Nissan reported achieving the export milestone of 1.1 million units.