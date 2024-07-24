Nissan X-Trail Brochure Reveals Full Features List, Specs – Bookings Open 26th July

Nissan X-Trail will be offered in a 7 seater configuration powered by world’s 1st production Variable Compression Turbo engine

The Nissan X-Trail is slated to be added to the company lineup, which as on date only includes the Magnite. Launch of the X-Trail is set for August 2024, ahead of which bookings will be opened on 26th July 2024 at a down payment of Rs 1 lakh. The X-Trail SUV, in its 4th gen format, will be offered in a single variant, 7 seater configuration and in 3 monotone colour options of Pearl White, Diamond Black and Champagne Silver. It is also set to receive a single powertrain which is the world’s 1st production Variable Compression Turbo engine.

Nissan X-Trail Brochure

Made in Japan, Nissan X-Trail was among the top 5 best-selling SUVs sold globally in 2023 and how it will perform in Indian markets is yet to be seen. It will be brought into the country as a completely built unit (CBU) with 150 units ready for dispatch to Indian markets. The Nissan X-Trail has set its mark in 150 markets where it is currently on sale having achieved a milestone of 7.8 million units since it was first launched.

The new X-TRAIL is based on the Alliance CMF-C platform. It boasts of a bold and classy design with a strong road presence. The 2024 X-Trail stands 4,680 mm in length, 1,860 mm in width and 1,725 mm in height while it rides on 20 inch wheels. It gets a bold front fascia with a high set bonnet, V-Motion grille and split headlamps.

Nissan X-Trail – Features

It also sports an air dam relating to improved aerodynamic drag coefficient of 0.311. Muscular wheel arches at the front and rear along with smoked out tail lamps enhance its rugged appeal. A panoramic sunroof, which is also among its feature highlights illuminates its cabin.

Within the cabin, the X-Trail shows off a more premium appeal with high quality leather material seen across its dashboard, steering wheel and door pads. It sports a 12.3 inch digital instrument cluster, intuitive heating and air conditioning controls and buttons for central screen operation.

Features also include wireless charging pad for smartphones, drive mode selector and cup holders positioned on the central console. Seating itself is in a 7 seater layout with 40:20:40 with second row split seating with sliding and reclining function. 3rd row seats are in a 50:50 layout relating to added storage space which stands at a total capacity of 585 liters.

Nissan X-Trail also comes in with a plethora of safety equipment earning it a 5-star Euro NCAP and ANCAP rating. These include 7 airbags, electronic stability control, traction control, around view monitor, moving object detection device, brake limited slip differential and hill start assist. It also comes in with ABS with EBD, parking sensors at the front and rear and disc brakes on all 4 wheels.

Nissan X-Trail – Variable Compression-Turbo Engine

2024 Nissan X-Trail comes powered by the world’s first production engine with Variable Compression technology. This 1.5 liter petrol engine produces 163 hp power and 300 Nm torque and gets mated to Nissan’s 3rd-gen X-TRONIC CVT automatic transmission. There is also a 12V mild hybrid system that relates to improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions.