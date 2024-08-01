Nissan X-Trail India Launch Price Rs 49.92 Lakh, Ex-Sh

8 years after being discontinued, the 2024 Nissan X-Trail SUV is set to make a comeback into India where it will be brought in via the CBU route in limited numbers

Nissan India launched the new X-Trail SUV today. This is the 4th generation X-Trail has been brought in as a CBU and under the government policy, which permits import of up to 2,500 vehicles per annum without homologation. Prices start from Rs 49.92 lakh, ex-sh.

Nissan X-Trail India Launch

Nissan X-TRAIL has achieved global acclaim, ranking among the top 5 best-selling SUVs in 2023 with over 450,000 units sold. It is available in more than 150 markets worldwide, with over 7.8 million units sold since its inception. It boasts the world’s first production engine with Variable Compression Turbo technology.

Saurabh Vatsa, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India said, “The introduction of the All-New 4th Generation X-TRAIL is a significant move for us, marking not only the relaunch of our CBU business but also the beginning of our product offensive in India. The idea is to focus on bringing in the best Nissan SUVs from our global portfolio with the finest Japanese motoring DNA, craftsmanship and best of Nissan’s global technology. We are delighted with the response we have received for the relaunch of the CBU business, and the pre-bookings received. We are ready for X-TRAIL deliveries starting in August.”

All-New Nissan X-TRAIL is engineered for a premium driving experience with exceptional ride and handling, refined interiors, and versatile capabilities for both everyday use and adventurous excursions. The SUV comes with a 3-year/100,000 km warranty and 3 years of free roadside assistance. PMP options are also available for 2-5 years.

Frank Torres, President, Nissan India Operations said, “The All-New Nissan X-TRAIL has arrived in India with the world’s first Nissan patented Variable Compression Turbo Engine, offering sophistication, versatility, and a premium driving experience. Ranked among the top 5 best-selling SUVs globally in 2023, the X-TRAIL exemplifies Nissan’s dedication to delivering advanced automotive excellence to our customers in India.

We realised that our Indian customers aspired and demanded globally acclaimed SUV product offerings, so with this All-New 4th Generation X-TRAIL, we have announced the relaunch of our CBU Business. It is the first of many products that we have planned for India in the coming years for our discerning customers who value premium design, spaciousness, comfort, and cutting-edge technology.”

Engine Specs

Nissan X-Trail is based on the CMF-C platform, co-developed with Renault. It gets a prominent V shaped front grille with horizontal slats and chrome accents, inverted L shaped LED DRLs, chrome accents, a redesigned bumper, front camera and new LED tail light. On the inside, it gets well-appointed interiors with both comfort and luxury features.

Nissan X-Trail in India is powered by a 1.5 liter turbo petrol engine offering 163 PS power and 300 Nm torque, mated to a CVT transmission. Only 2WD is on offer in India. It is available in three colour options: Champagne Silver, Pearl White, and Diamond Black. Pre-bookings are live across Nissan dealerships nationwide and on Nissan’s website.