Nissan X-Trail, Juke, Qashqai SUVs Planned For India Launch

One of the leading Japanese brands, Nissan is renowned worldwide for offering decently engineered products. Combining that with competitive pricing, Nissan has a recipe for success. We have seen this strategy with Magnite, not so much with previous Nissan products. Since the Magnite, Nissan has shown good sales too.

Nissan’s long-term vision, Ambition 2030, is set out to deliver electrified models and technological innovation in key markets globally, empowering mobility and beyond. Ambition 2030 supports Nissan’s goal which is to be carbon neutral across the life cycle of its products and operations by 2050.

Nissan India Launch 2023 Plans

In India, Nissan has been toying with the idea of expanding its SUV portfolio by introducing its global SUVs. In that regard, we recently spotted the X-Trail undergoing testing in India. That is not the extent of Nissan’s ambitions in India. Nissan India’s future roadmap has X-Trail, Qashqai and even Juke.

The Japanese brand has announced that it is testing the feasibility of its global products for India. With limitless boundaries, India poses untapped potential that global automotive stalwarts like Nissan need to exploit. In recent years, India is lapping up upmarket and premium products like there is no tomorrow.

Frank Torres, President, Nissan India, said “The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need. Following the success of Nissan Magnite in India, we plan to strengthen our focus and leverage our expertise on high-quality SUVs that have become synonymous with our reputation.”

“The success of Nissan Magnite has shown what’s possible for the Indian market when you combine an excellent product with manufacturing competitiveness, supported by strong government partnerships. We look forward to strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and delivering further innovation and excitement for our Indian customers.”

Future Products

Nissan has announced that the company engineers will put future vehicles to their paces beginning this month. These tests will conclude adaptability for Indian road conditions and will be conducted around the company’s manufacturing facility in Chennai. Nissan will stress localised production for long-term viability of domestic sales and exports. Along with that, Nissan will explore potential for electrification in the longer term.

X-Trail will be the first product to hit the country under this new strategy. Followed by Qashqai and lastly, Juke. Renault is likely to get a piece of this action in terms of Arkana and Koleos, both of which have been spied testing in India.

Looking at Nissan opening a portal to global products for the Indian market, we sure hope other manufacturers do the same. Today, more people are investing in premium products, irrespective of the brand. Sales of premium cars in the above Rs 20 lakh segment are at an all time high. If this isn’t an invitation for manufacturers to launch their global products, I don’t know what is.