Nissan X-Trail Specs Revealed In India – Fortuner, Gloster, Kodiaq, Meridian Rival

With a robust plan to overhaul its Indian portfolio, Nissan is set to launch the new X-Trail in India and position it as its flagship offering. Nissan has already announced a product onslaught starting with X-Trail, followed by Juke and Qashqai SUVs in the premium segment. India-spec Nissan X-Trail specs have been revealed ahead of launch. Let’s take a look.

Nissan X-Trail Specs Revealed

Magnite is currently the sole offering for India from Nissan and X-Trail expands the portfolio from one vehicle to two. More vehicles are confirmed to launch from Nissan and the Magnite facelift is already under testing. Nissan is bringing X-Trail to India via the CBU route and will extract heavy taxes increasing the price.

When launched the 7-seater Nissan X-Trail will rival the likes of Toyota Fortuner, MG Gloster, Skoda Kodiaq and Jeep Meridian. Currently in its 4th Gen avatar, Nissan X-Trail is an attractive and tough-looking SUV that is likely to attract a lot of Indian car buyers.

Design is typical Nissan, with the V-Motion grill and split headlight approach taking centre stage. Chunky faux skid plate and the high-set bonnet with strong creases lend a muscular appeal. From the side, we can see conventional door handles, round wheel arches, faux roof rails and swanky 20-inch alloy wheels wrapped with 255-section tyres.

Rear LED tail lights are conventional in their design and there is a chunky rear skid plate too. Even though it has a lot of crossover SUV elements, Nissan X-Trail doesn’t look busy or butch. That is to establish a premium car flair and the three colours chosen for India accentuate that further – Solid White, Diamond Black and Champagne Silver.

Specs and Features

The India-spec Nissan X-Trail measures 4,680 mm long, 1,840 mm wide, 1,725 mm tall, and has a 2,705 mm long wheelbase. India will only get the 7-seater version while a 5-seater version is sold abroad. Despite its size, X-Trail has a 5.5 m turning radius and the ground clearance is 210 mm.

Exterior features include LED headlights, LED wrap-around tail lights, front and rear parking sensors, 360-degree camera, panoramic sunroof, blacked-out pillars and more. Safety will be taken care of by seven airbags, hill start assist, ABS, EBD, TPMS, ADAS suite and limited slip differential, among others.

On the inside, we get an 8-inch infotainment screen, a 12.3-inch fully digital driver’s display, dual-zone climate control, electronic parking brake, wireless charger, push-button start, 60:40 reclining 2nd-row and 50:50 reclining 3rd-row seats.

Powertrains-wise, we will get a sole 1.5L 3-cylinder turbo petrol engine, mated to a 12V mild-hybrid system and a CVT gearbox. Total system output is 163 bhp and 300 Nm. India-spec model also gets paddle shifters.

