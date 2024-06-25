HomeCar NewsNissan X-Trail SUV Teased Ahead Of India Launch - Tucson Rival

Nissan X-Trail SUV Teased Ahead Of India Launch – Tucson Rival

New Nissan X-Trail SUV Teased
When launched, Nissan X-Trail SUV is likely to be pitted against premium offerings like Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass and Citroen C5

With around Rs 5,300 crore pledged for Indian market, Renault-Nissan alliance is set to go on a product offensive. The alliance will drop multiple vehicles across multiple segments and price brackets. Nissan India even confirmed the testing and launch of Juke, Qashqai and X-Trail. Just today, Nissan X-Trail was officially teased in India. Here’s what it has to offer.

Nissan X-Trail Officially Teased

The premium mid-size SUV has seen a lot of acceptance in the recent past and OEMs are lining up their offerings to cater to premium car buyers. Notable contenders in this segment are Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5, Jeep Compass, VW Tiguan, Skoda Kodiaq and the likes.

New Nissan X-Trail Grill
Nissan’s multi-prong approach to Indian market includes a Magnite-based 7-seat MPV (sub 4m), Kushaq-sized, 4.2m Juke, Compass-sized, 4.4m Qashqai and Harrier-sized, 4.6m X-Trail. At the top-tier, we have X-Trail which seems to be launching ahead of others as suggested by the new teaser.

Even though it is Harrier-size SUV, it will be positioned at a premium with immediate targets being Hyundai Tucson, Citroen C5 and Jeep Compass in X-Trail’s crosshair. We hope Nissan is bringing it via CKD route to achieve tax efficiency, rather than CBU route, which is a more tax magnet approach.

New Nissan X-Trail Headlight
What does it offer?

Looking at the teaser, Nissan is likely to be offering the pre-facelift X-Trail for India. Nissan recently launched a facelifted X-Trail in North American market in the form of 2024 Rogue. Design differences are subtle, primarily visible in a more extensive use of chrome in car’s V-Motion grill and redesigned bumper and new tail light LED signature.

Other than that, Nissan X-Trail is pretty identical to new Rogue on the outside. We still gate a clamshell bonnet, split headlight design, stylish LED DRL signature, radar module in front lower grill and the new 2D Nissan logo, new 19-inch alloys on top-spec model, strong SUV silhouette and muscular rear section.

New Nissan X-Trail Teased
On the inside, 2024 Rogue (X-Trail facelift) got Google-based software (like Volvo cars) with an integrated Google suite of apps, negating the need for Android Auto. We’re not sure whether it will come to Indian model. Other premium features like 360-degree camera, ventilated seats, Nissan Shield 360 ADAS suite, multi-zone climate control, Nissan Connect telematics are likely to be on offer.

Nissan X-Trail facelift interior
Specs and Features

Free-standing infotainment screen ranges from an 8-inch unit to a 12.3-inch unit, depending on trim levels. Higher trims get a large 12.3-inch instrument screen too. Premium soft-touch materials, leather upholstery, and three-spoke steering wheel are notable attributes as well.

Nissan X-Trail
Where powertrains are concerned, there might be a sole 1.5L turbo petrol motor on offer. Performance metrics include 201 bhp peak power and 305 Nm peak torque. Variable Compression Turbo (VC-Turbo), an X-Tronic CVT an AWD option are notable elements of this powertrain package.

