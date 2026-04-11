No Road Tax For EVs Under Rs 30 Lakh, Hybrids Get Partial Benefit – Delhi Draft EV Policy 2026

Delhi government has released its draft Electric Vehicle Policy 2026-2030, proposing significant incentives to accelerate EV adoption in the national capital. As per the draft, electric cars priced up to Rs 30 lakh (ex-showroom) will get 100% exemption on road tax and registration fees till March 31, 2030.

The policy aims to build on the momentum created by the earlier EV policy launched in 2020, focusing on improving air quality and expanding the EV ecosystem. Public feedback has been invited for the next 30 days before final implementation.

Full Benefits For EVs Under Rs 30 Lakh

Under the new draft policy, only electric cars priced at Rs 30 lakh or below will be eligible for complete waiver of road tax and registration charges. EVs priced above this threshold will not receive any such benefits. This move is likely to benefit mass-market electric vehicles, while premium EVs will be excluded.

Major Boost For Mass-Market EV Players

The proposed policy is expected to significantly benefit mass-market EV manufacturers, especially Tata Motors, Mahindra and MG – who are the top 3 EV brands in FY26 with collective market share of over 87%.

Tata Motors, currently India’s leading electric car brand, stands to gain the most as its entire EV portfolio is priced under the Rs 30 lakh threshold. Popular models like Harrier EV, Nexon EV and Punch EV could see a substantial reduction in on-road prices in Delhi. Tata Motors is also getting ready to launch Safari EV later this year, which will also benefit.

Mahindra’s new electric SUV lineup including XEV 9S, XEV 9e and BE 6 will also benefit, as most variants fall within the eligible price bracket. This strengthens their positioning in the fast-growing electric SUV space. MG Motor is another key beneficiary, with its Windsor EV — currently among the best-selling electric cars in India — also qualifying for the incentives.

In some cases, the complete waiver on road tax and registration fees could bring EV on-road prices closer to, or even lower than, their petrol counterparts. This has the potential to accelerate EV adoption significantly, especially in a price-sensitive market like India.

Hybrid Carmakers Also Stand To Gain

In a notable move, the draft policy also proposes a 50% exemption on road tax and registration fees for strong hybrid vehicles priced under Rs 30 lakh. However, the proposal may not go down well with EV-focused manufacturers who have opposed subsidies for hybrids, citing concerns over slower EV adoption.

The proposed 50% tax relief for strong hybrids is expected to benefit carmakers like Maruti Suzuki and Toyota, which currently dominate this space. Models such as Grand Vitara, Hyryder, Innova HyCross and Invicto fall within the Rs 30 lakh bracket and could see improved value positioning in Delhi. Honda too stands to benefit with City Hybrid, which will now become more attractive to buyers looking for better fuel efficiency without fully switching to EVs.

Looking ahead, more automakers are expected to enter the hybrid space. Kia is planning to introduce made in India hybrid Sorento, while Hyundai is also working on hybrid offerings for India. Even Tata Motors and Mahindra have shown interest in hybrid technology as part of their broader multi-powertrain strategy. This move could help strengthen hybrid adoption in India, even as the government continues to push for full electrification.

Push For Electrification Across Segments

The policy also outlines a clear direction for electrification of public transport. From January 1, 2027, only electric three-wheelers will be allowed to be registered in Delhi, further accelerating the transition towards zero-emission mobility. India’s EV market has already seen strong growth, with electric car sales rising around 84% YoY to nearly 2 lakh units in FY2026. In comparison, strong hybrid sales grew 35% to about 1.12 lakh units during the same period.

Balancing EV Growth And Industry Dynamics

While the draft policy strongly pushes EV adoption with full tax exemptions, the inclusion of benefits for strong hybrids reflects a more balanced approach. However, this could lead to industry debates, as EV makers prefer exclusive incentives for battery electric vehicles. Once finalised, the Delhi EV Policy 2026-2030 is expected to play a crucial role in shaping future vehicle buying trends in the capital, especially in the affordable EV and hybrid segments.