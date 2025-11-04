Norton Manx R heralds new lineup at EICMA 2025

Manx R sets tone for Norton’s renewed superbike roadmap

Manx R introduced as Norton’s first new model in a six-motorcycle lineup under its resurgence strategy. Revealed at EICMA, Norton Manx R is a premium superbike segment offering. Built for road and track, it represents rider-centric engineering aimed at balanced performance and functional design integration.

Operates under four core design principles—modern, integrated, dramatic, connected—developed through a unified engineer–designer process. The reductive design removes creases, decals, and wings, maintaining visible but minimal fixings. Design focus follows Norton’s “Nortonness” philosophy, led by Professor Gerry McGovern and Simon Skinner. Visual structure takes cues from precision timepieces, resulting in a sculpted, mechanical form.

V4 engine delivers 206 hp

Powered by a 72-degree, 1,200 cc liquid-cooled V4 engine built from an all-alloy construction. Output reaches 206 hp at 11,500 rpm and 130 Nm at 9,000 rpm. Development centred on torque distribution between 5,000 and 10,000 rpm to support strong real-world acceleration below 11,000 rpm. Performance calibration derives from an 18,500-mile telemetry dataset used for torque mapping and engine refinement. Cylinder banks operate independently for smoother throttle response through a ride-by-wire system. Target power-to-weight ratio remains 1 hp per kg, with the total weight limited to 204 kg.

Transmission setup includes a six-speed constant mesh gearbox and a wet, multiplate slipper clutch. Gear ratios remain short with a taller final drive ratio of 2.41:1. An electronic quickshifter supports rev-matching and optimal gear shift suggestions through onboard sensors.

Single-cast frame anchors Manx R’s stiffness and feedback

Frame uses cast construction, balancing stiffness and controlled flex for direct road feedback. Manufacturing employs a single casting process to ensure structural consistency, tighter tolerances, and reduced assembly variation. Geometry reflects Norton’s heritage links to the Isle of Man TT, tuned for road performance over racetrack orientation.

Suspension integrates a semi-active Marzocchi system co-developed in Bologna. Front and rear units remain fully adjustable with separate compression and rebound damping. Real-time sensors monitor throttle, braking, and cornering forces for adaptive control. Five riding modes—Rain, Road, Sport, and two Track profiles—adjust damping accordingly.

Brembo monobloc setup

Braking employs Brembo HYPURE aluminium monobloc callipers with dual 330 mm front and 245 mm rear discs. A lean-sensitive ABS adapts braking pressure to lean angle and speed for stable cornering. Heat control features a spring-pad-pin system limiting residual torque under extended use.

Wheels use BST carbon fibre construction paired with Pirelli Diablo Supercorsa V4SP tyres. Dimensions include 120/70 front and 200/55 rear sizes mounted on 17-inch rims. Lightweight wheels support precise steering and reduced unsprung mass. Electronic systems operate through the Bosch 10.3 platform featuring Bluetooth, GoPro control, and smart device synchronisation. An 8-inch TFT screen displays performance data, while Norton’s app enables remote access, live tracking, and rider personalisation.

Manx, and Atlas Models

It spearheads a broader lineup alongside —Manx, Atlas, and Atlas GT—each shaped by Norton’s same design and engineering ethos. Manx follows the Manx R’s framework with refined intensity, applying its reductive form and torque-rich dynamics for street performance. Its upright ergonomics and intuitive electronic control system balance agility with control across varying conditions. Every feature aligns toward precise mechanical response and rider engagement.

Atlas serves as a multipurpose platform combining structural lightness and adaptive power delivery. Designed to handle varied terrain, it supports flexibility for both urban and long-distance travel. Chassis geometry and electronic assistance systems maintain composure under variable loads and environments. Atlas GT focuses on long-range usability, integrating lightweight alloy wheels, tuned suspension, and rider assistance electronics for consistent comfort. Engine calibration balances sustained torque output with responsive throttle management. Built for both commuting and extended touring, Atlas GT extends Norton’s engineering direction across practical and performance contexts.