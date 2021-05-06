TVS Subsidiary Norton Powers New Zongshen Cyclone RX6

Zongshen Cyclone RX6 will be available in two derivatives- a touring friendly variant and an off-road biased model

Global automotive collaborations have led to the advent of some of the finest products in the past. Mutual sharing of resources, knowledge and technology has mostly been beneficial for the auto world. This has become more prevalent in recent times. The most recent example being Zongshen Cyclone RX6.

The adventure tourer made its debut in its final production form in the recently concluded 2021 Shanghai Motor Show. The biggest highlight though is a Norton-derived 650cc parallel-twin engine which powers Cyclone RX6. Back in 2017, the iconic British brand inked a deal with its Chinese counterpart of sharing the 650cc twin between each other.

Powertrain Specs

Getting into details, the bike is propelled by a 650cc, DOHC, twin-cam, four-valve parallel-twin which returns an output of 70 bhp and 62 Nm of peak torque. This puts it in the same region as Kawasaki Versys 650, Yamaha Tracer 700 and Suzuki V-Strom 650. However, it still generates 14 horses less than Norton’s own Atlas Ranger and Atlas Nomad Scramblers. The twin-can parallel-twin motor is itself derived from a 12,000cc V4 which propels Norton’s V4 RR superbike.

Design & Features

Coming to its design, RX6 looks like a typical adventure bike with a lanky physique of a tourer. It gets signature styling elements of contemporary ADV models such as a large front fairing,a beefy 21-litre fuel tank and a windscreen. The seats are flat and there is also provision for mounting one’s luggage and also receives a side-slung exhaust and option saddlebags for touring purposes.

It comes with plenty of creature comforts such as a color TFT dashboard, electronically adjustable windscreen, Bluetooth connectivity, full LED lighting with a twin-pod LED headlight and keyless ignition along with a bunch of electronic aids.

Mechanical Setup

Hardware configuration of the ADV comprises a suspension setup that features upside-down forks from Kayaba and an asymmetrically mounted mono-shock at rear. Cyclone RX6 will be made available in two trims. First, a touring variant that features a touring-oriented suspension and 17-inch cast alloy rims shod by Pirelli tyres.

The other being an off-road biased model which comes with extra suspension travel and wire-spoke wheels. Braking duties are handled by Nissin-sourced petal-type twin rotors at front and a single disc at the back. Safety net is provided by a dual-channel ABS. It tips the weighing scales at 245kg.

Prices for Cyclone RX6 will be revealed in the coming days as it goes on sale in China. It is expected to arrive in European markets at a later stage as a Norton branded model, however, an India launch looks very unlikely. It is to be pointed out that Norton Motorcycles is now is a fully-owned subsidiary of TVS Motor Company.