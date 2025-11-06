Numeros N-First EV Launch Price Rs 65k – 16″ Wheels, 109 km Range

India’s electric scooter segment is booming with many mainstream OEMs and startups competing at the highest level. One such new entrant is Bengaluru-based Numeros Motors which has just launched a new electric scooter. Called Numeros N-First, this scooter aims to combine a motorcycle’s ride with scooter’s functionality.

Numeros N-First EV Launch

The Bengaluru-based electric mobility startup, Numeros Motors has launched a new electric scooter in the country. Called N-First, this new electric scooter has been priced at Rs 64,999 (Ex-sh). N-First is Numeros Motors’ second electric vehicle to be launched in India and aims at a different target demographic.

It has to be noted that the Rs 65k price tag is introductory for the first 1,000 buyers. The company mentioned five variants and two colours, but there are only three variants listed as of now. These include the base Max, mid-spec iMax and top-spec i-Max+. Two colours include Traffic Red and Pure White.

Max and i-Max base and mid-spec variants come with a 2.5 kWh battery pack with a promised range of 91 km (IDC rated) on a single charge. The top-spec i-Max+ variant comes equipped with a larger 3.0 kWh battery pack that promises a 109 km range on a single charge. Charging time is 5-6 hours for 2.5 kWh battery and 7-8 hours for 3 kWh battery for a 0-100% SOC.

These Li-ion battery packs send juice to a single PMSM mid-drive motor driving the rear wheel with a chain drive. The company promises continuous performance optimization in the future with OTA updates. Features include theft and tow detection, remote locking, geo-fencing, live location tracking, ride insights, a built-in mobile phone holder, reverse mode and more.

16-inch Alloy Wheels

The main highlight to differentiate Numeros N-First EV from other electric scooters on sale in India is its large wheels. Numeros N-First comes with 16-inch alloy wheels that aim to offer ride experience of a motorcycle with convenience and practicality of a scooter.

Other notable EVs in India to offer large wheels include BGauss RUV350 with 16-inch wheels on both ends and the recently launched TVS Orbiter with 14-inch wheel on front wheel. With these larger wheels, Numeros is offering 159 mm ground clearance.

Statement from Numeros Motors

Mr. Shreyas Shibulal, Founder & CEO, Numeros Motors, spoke during the launch “This is not just another vehicle; it is a vision realised. It’s a fresh, elegant statement in urban mobility. At Numeros, we believe reliable and durable electric mobility solutions need not be a luxury. It is our absolute promise. The n – First is the most reliable, accessible EV solution for the growing urban youth segment — especially for women, who are increasingly driving the future of our market,” said Shreyas