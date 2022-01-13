Oben Electric Motorcycle Spied Testing In Bangalore

Bengaluru-based EV startup Oben will launch a fully indigenous electric motorcycle in the first quarter of 2022

December 2021 witnessed the birth of another electric vehicle (EV) brand in India named Oben EV which currently possesses 16 patented innovations. The company has already revealed a working prototype in the form of an electric motorcycle. A prototype of this battery-powered motorcycle has now been spotted testing in Bengaluru.

Designed and conceptualized by a Bengaluru-based couple Madhumita and Dinkar Agarwal, this electric motorcycle is slated to make its debut in the first quarter of 2022. With EVs gradually gaining prominence in the country, especially in the two-wheeler segment, demand for sustainable mobility is being created in the market.

Oben Electric Motorcycle Spied

The latest spy shots credited to auto enthusiast Sourabh suggest that the electric motorcycle is in its final stages of development. Almost all panels of the motorcycle have been wrapped under camouflage, however, its distinct design says it out loud. Ultra-compact dimensions of the electric motorcycle would make it very flickable and easy to handle. The motorcycle flaunts a neo-retro design with many classic styling elements.

The most prominent highlights are a round LED headlamp and a sculpted faux fuel tank. Unlike the concept prototype which received a split-style raked-up seat, the test mule appeared to boast a flat single-piece seat. The motorcycle rolled on black alloy wheels which enhanced its sporty appeal.

Ergonomics seem fairly simple with an upright riding posture, a wide and tall handlebar and centre-set footpegs that should offer a comfortable riding experience. Even though the motorcycle showcased earlier last month was naked and flaunted minimal body panels, the same cannot be said about the latest test prototype. We expect a few other differences to occur when the production-spec model is unveiled.

Powertrain, Feature Details

From the spy shots, it is evident that it gets a hub-mounted electric motor, however, the Bengaluru-based EV hasn’t revealed official specs of the powertrain. Oben has stated the production version of the electric motorcycle should offer a top speed of 100kmph and a range of 200km on a single charge. The battery-powered motorcycle will be able to sprint 0-40 kmph in 3 seconds.

Charging time claimed for the motorcycle will be 2 hours but it can be fast-charged in an hour using an external DC charger. Oben will be kitting the motorcycle with many modern features such as a fully digital LCD instrument console which houses multiple connectivity suites. Riders can also access multiple ride-related information on their smartphones.

Oben intends to make a motorcycle made out of fully indigenous parts which will help the motorcycle to be priced aggressively. While official launch is scheduled for this quarter, deliveries of the electric motorcycle are claimed to begin by April 2022. The EV startup is expected to commence bookings in the coming months.