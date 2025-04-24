Oben Protect 8/80 Battery Protection Plan Launch Price Rs 10k

One of India’s leading electric motorcycle manufacturers, Oben Electric, has just launched a new battery protection plan. Called Protect 8/80, it is touted to be the most affordable battery protection plan offered in India. This is aimed at raising the bar in consumer trust and product assurance within India’s electric motorcycle segment.

Oben Protect 8/80

At a price tag of Rs 9,999, Oben Protect 8/80 battery protection plan emerges as the most affordable plan of its kind in India. As part of its customer-first innovation, Oben Electric will start offering Protect 8/80 battery protection plan from 1st of May 2025. The company is making the Protect 8/80 plan accessible to both new and existing users.

Under this battery protection plan, Oben Electric is offering an extended battery warranty till 8 years or 80,000 km, whichever is early. In the commuter electric motorcycle segment, Oben’s innovative Protect 8/80 plan is the first of its kind. This way, Oben aims to stand out from the competition and offer unique value propositions to buyers.

Protect 8/80 for Oben Rorr EZ offers complete coverage for battery performance covering all battery-related concerns. These include repairs and replacements, ensuring customers have peace of mind for years to come. Oben is also promising that the performance (top speed and acceleration) will stay consistent across the warranty period.

These assurances address some of the concerns EV users have regarding long-term viability and consistency in performance and operations. Plans like Protect 8/80 will also help when buyers want to sell their electric motorcycle for some reason. Both the 3.4 kWh and 4.4 kWh variants of Oben Rorr EZ and both existing and new customers are eligible to purchase Protect 8/80 battery protection plan.

Oben Rorr EZ continues to be a popular electric commuter motorcycle with an IDC range of 175 km on a single charge. It can accelerate from 0-40 km/h in 3.3 seconds. Top speed is 95 km/h, which is nice. Prices for Oben Rorr EZ start from Rs 89,999 (Ex-sh). Protect 8/80 battery protection plan is available across all 36 of Oben authorised dealerships across the country.

Statement from Oben Electric

Madhumita Agrawal, Founder & CEO of Oben Electric, said, “With the Rorr EZ, we’ve redefined the commuter electric motorcycle experience. The introduction of this new battery protect plan reflects our unwavering confidence in our technology and our commitment to ensuring long-term customer satisfaction. It’s our way of ensuring riders, whether new or future owners, experience dependable performance and complete peace of mind every single day.”