Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Launch Price Rs 1 Lakh – Range 200 Kms IDC

At present, Oben Rorr competes against other locally manufactured electric motorcycles like Tork Kratos and Revolt RV400

Once a niche segment, electric mobility in India, especially in the two-wheeler segment, has gained some momentum with multiple new launches taking place in the last few months. While scooters have formed the bulk of battery-powered mobility, we will be seeing many new products including electric motorcycles in the coming future.

One of them is Oben Rorr which is the latest battery-powered two-wheeler to join the bandwagon. Rorr is the first fully electric two-wheeler from the Bengaluru-based EV startup Oben Electric which is also planning to launch three more models over the next two years.

While Oben has officially launched Rorr, deliveries of the electric motorcycle will commence later. Test rides will start in May 2022, while deliveries will commence from July 2022. Prices of Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle start from Rs 99,999 in Maharashtra – including FAME II and state subsidies. Price in Delhi is Rs 1.03 lakh, Gujarat is Rs 1.05 lakh, Rajasthan is Rs 1.15 lakh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu is Rs 1.25 lakh.

Oben Rorr Electric Motorcycle Design

Starting with its design, Rorr gets a futuristic styling with minimal body panels. It receives a round LED headlamp with an integrated circular LED DRL, split-style seats, a raised tail section and split grab rails for a pillion.

Battery pack is held underneath the faux fuel tank which should help with the bike’s stability. It rides on multi-spoke blacked-out alloy wheels that complement Rorr’s sporty stance. A chiselled faux tank provides a muscular appearance to the electric motorcycle. Overall, Rorr looks sleek and petite from most parts and butch from other sections which makes it a very modern design.

Powertrain Specs

Oben claims Rorr is capable of sprinting 0-40 kmph in just three seconds and can reach a top speed of 100 kmph. The company also claims a range of around 200km on a single charge, however, this figure is only attainable in Ideal riding conditions. Real-world range of Rorr is expected to be around 100-150km – depending on the mode you are in.

It comes with riding modes of HAVOC, City and ECO. In HAVOC mode, you can get up to 100 kms, in CITY mode you can get up to 120 kms range while in ECO mode, you can get up to 150 kms range. Rorr gets a new battery pack featuring maximum heat exchanging (MHX) technology that ensures that the battery stays cool even when the motorcycle is continuously driven at high speeds.

Hardware Specs & Feature

Hardware configurations are on par with its immediate rivals. The battery pack is 4.4 kWh with IP67 rating. It sits inside an aluminium die-cast casing. Peak torque output is rated at 62 Nm while kerb weight is at 130 kgs.

Suspension duties are handled by conventional telescopic forks up front and a mono-shock at rear. Braking setup includes a disc at both front and rear ends, however, ABS has been given a miss. In terms of other features, it gets an LCD instrument console that comes with smartphone connectivity via the Oben app. More details will be revealed later, when deliveries are to start.